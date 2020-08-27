When the spring semester ends and many students suddenly have free time, some choose to spend this time traveling. Whether it’s going on vacation, hanging at the beach or traveling for an internship, many students are used to being on the move.

However, like most other people, Penn State students had to adjust their plans for summer break this year and find new ways to spend time due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Penn State student Kelly Warner said her summer internship with the State College Spikes, a minor league baseball team, was canceled. This gave her more free time than usual.

“I’ve been doing a whole lot of nothing,” Warner (junior-broadcast journalism) said.

That “nothing” for Warner consisted of rereading old books and listening to Taylor Swift’s new album, “folklore.”

Moreover, Sarah Simpson used the summer quarantine as an opportunity to practice her favorite hobbies — bullet journaling and playing the ukulele.

“[Bullet journaling] is like journaling, but super artistic. I’ll map out my week and create a to-do list for myself, and track other habits and my mood and things like that,” Simpson (junior-film) said. “[Journaling] was always kind of a hobby, and I think I’ve finally found a better outlet for it.”

Simpson said she would normally visit Kennywood, an amusement park near Pittsburgh, at least two to three times per summer, but she didn’t feel safe going this season.

In her last summer before college, Missy Campbell spent most of her time with her brother, cooking for her family and watching “Parks and Recreation.”

“My family has taken [the spread of the coronavirus] very seriously, and I spent a lot of time at home,” Campbell (freshman- biomedical engineering) said.

Additionally, Aidan Campbell — who is not related to Missy — said his summer job was canceled, so he spent the past few months catching up on “Rick and Morty. He also taught photography skills over Zoom.

“I was supposed to work a summer job at a camp,” Campbell (sophomore-finance) said. “You can’t really have people camping together in close proximity, so that didn’t really work out.”

Campbell said he also enjoyed rewatching “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and listening to older music like Fleetwood Mac and the Beatles.

Like Campbell, Sam McGuire also watched “Avatar: The Last Airbender” during her summer at home.

“My favorite show of the summer would have to be ‘Avatar,’” McGuire (sophomore- secondary education and social studies) said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have cable growing up, so I didn’t get to experience it as a child but I wanted to, and it was definitely worth the watch now.”