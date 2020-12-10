Without any expectations for success, Rachel Kim started a YouTube channel as a “fun thing to do during quarantine.” Less than a year later, the channel has become a safe space for thousands of viewers.

Kim (junior-premedicine, medicine) began her YouTube channel “rachiesakim” in March. The channel began to grow in popularity toward the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.

As of Dec. 9, her channel has over 10,000 subscribers.

Kim’s vlogs often discuss life as a student at Penn State, yet much of her content is food-related. She also runs an Instagram page where she takes pictures of and rates the food she eats.

Kim said she wants to show her viewers that a balanced lifestyle as a college student is attainable.

“At the end of the day, I want to be real with my audience and show people it is possible to have balance,” Kim said. “You can eat healthily, but you can also treat yourself.”

Kim said she struggled with her own relationship with food in the past, which inspired her to create videos. She said food is now her “passion.”

Though much of Kim’s content focuses on food from restaurants or cafes from her hometown Los Angeles as well as State College, many of her YouTube videos feature her mother’s cooking.

Kim’s mother Angela Kim said her daughter’s YouTube channel and food-related content has “brought them together.”

“Back in March, I was off [of work] for five weeks, and I started cooking more,” Angela said. “It worked out for both of us that our interests came together.”

To father Robert Kim, YouTube is a great platform for his daughter to pursue her passions and create memories with her friends and family.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

Penn State students weigh in on nominations for 63rd Grammy Awards Since its start in 1959, the Grammy Awards have served as the popular medium for recognizing…

“It’s great that Rachel was able to document her last semester at Penn State,” Robert said. “I hope she can bring positivity to her viewers with healthy eating and a healthy relationship with food.”

According to Kelly Boland, one of Kim’s friends from Penn State, Kim’s upbeat personality and college-themed content is perfect for those who want to gain a better insight on the life of a college student.

“I’m not surprised she gained so many subscribers,” Boland (senior-veterinary and biomedial sciences) said. “She has the feel-good content a lot of people are looking for.”

Kim said she does not plan on pursuing lifestyle vlogging as a career, but she intends to continue making content for her channel after graduation and throughout medical school.

Kim will graduate with an undergraduate degree this month before beginning the remainder of a 7-year medical school program at Penn State.

“I want this channel to show my life journey and I want my community on YouTube to be able to relate with me,” Kim said. “There’s definitely a long way to go.”

To Kim, the best part of her success on YouTube is knowing she has had a positive influence on her viewers.

“People started messaging me on Instagram saying I changed their life and that I helped them overcome an eating disorder,” Kim said. “I know how it feels to not have a great relationship with food, so when I hear those comments, that’s what keeps me going.”