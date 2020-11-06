Eric Andre has made a career out of pranking others — but even he has "embarrassing" moments.

Penn State’s Student Programming Association held a virtual Q&A on Nov. 5 with Andre about his show, "The Eric Andre Show," and career.

The event was free for Penn State students.

The Q&A was moderated by comedian David Gborie, who previously performed with Andre as a part of his comedy special, "Legalize Everything."

Andre appeared on-screen with an image of Carol Baskin projected behind him, while Gborie asked him questions from his home.

Students were able to submit questions ahead of time prior to the event, which were then asked by Gborie.

Topics ranged from questions about his career and “The Eric Andre Show” to more light-hearted ones about his personal life.

“The Eric Andre Show” is a comedy series hosted by Andre and formerly co-hosted by comedian Hannibal Burress. The show parodies talk shows, often featuring celebrity guests, and also shows Andre going out onto the street playing pranks on real people.

According to Andre, his comedy show initially began as a “primitive version.” Comedian Hannibal Burress, Andre and his director filmed a sizzle reel, which is a short promotional video that acts as a pitch for a television show.

“We went out and filmed some street pranks with me as Ronald McDonald smoking a cigarette in a McDonalds,” Andre said. “[We were] firing everybody behind the counter and crying and drinking whiskey.”

Gborie later asked Andre about his biggest inspiration.

“Carole Baskins,” Andre said.

Throughout the event, Andre pronounced Carole Baskin like “Carole Baskins."

Andre later said many of his inspirations came from cartoons like "Ren & Stimpy" and "South Park,” as well as prank shows like “Jackass” and "Da Ali G Show.” He said his stand-up was inspired by comedians like Chris Rock, Bill Hicks, Dave Chapelle and Joan Rivers.

Andre also discussed some of his guests that appeared on his show and said he didn’t have a “least favorite” guest.

However, he said Alex Jones was probably the “least ethical person he has ever interacted with.”

“He doesn’t exist anymore,” Andre said. “I think he got canceled. Carole Baskins!”

Later, Andre discussed whether studios should give creators more creative freedom in what they make.

“Of course, that’s a no brainer,” Andre said.

Andre also gave advice to those looking to break into the entertainment industry.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Andre said. “You have to be driven to do a lot of grunt work. You have to be in a place where it’s happening too, like New York and Los Angeles.”

Moreover, Andre said he sometimes feels embarrassed when he does pranks and other “crazy stuff” in public.

“They’re all kind of embarrassing,” Andre said. “You can’t think of how uncomfortable and awkward it feels, you have to think about what it looks like in the editing bay.”

He said he often has to reflect before he does a prank about whether or not it’d be something he could do.

“[I] know if I chicken out, I’ll regret it,” Andre said. “So I have to take myself out of the present moment, and I’m just thinking about the future like how happy I’ll be after it’s done.”

Andre said people he pranks can sometimes get confrontational, but he usually finds a way to deescalate the situation for those who get “real agitated.”

“There is no malicious intent behind my pranks,” Andre said. “I’m not trying to ruin someone’s day or traumatize them. I’m just trying to cram absurdity into their reality and distort their truth to the place of like, psychosis.”

Ultimately, Andre said he wishes people would take themselves less seriously.

“Can’t you loosen up?” Andre said. “That’s all I say. I’m tightening. I’m not gonna say another word until you loosen up, Joe Pa.”

