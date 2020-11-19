2020 has been a bleak year for movies.

With only around 49% of theaters open across North America, all operating at reduced capacity, the film industry has scarcely seen a major release since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

As a result, film studios have delayed major releases such as “Black Widow,” “Candyman” and “No Time to Die,” to 2021. Thus, moviegoers will hardly have a reason to flock to theaters for the rest of the year.

On the bright side, this presents the perfect opportunity to catch up on films from years past. With the widespread use of streaming services, accessing older films has never been easier.

Keeping up with new film releases can get rather hectic, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, its Phase Three ran from 2016-19 and consisted of 11 films.

As the “Avengers” movies, as well as “Black Panther” (2018) and “Captain Marvel” (2019), each dominated the box office, others such as “Doctor Strange” (2016) and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) may have gone overlooked.

A marathon of the “Harry Potter” or “The Hunger Games” series is also a perfect way to pass the time — especially if you’ve been waiting to see them.

A comprehensive survey of movies over the years can lead to the discovery of hidden gems.

A worthy example is director Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River” (2017).

The film, starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, tells a moving story of a hunter and an FBI agent who investigate a murder on a Wyoming Native American reservation.

2008’s “Changeling” starring Angelina Jolie is another underrated treasure.

The film directed by Clint Eastwood bases its plot on the true story of Christine Collins, who challenged the LAPD after it attempted to pass the wrong boy for Collins’ missing son Walter, who was abducted and killed as part of the Wineville Chicken Coop Murders in 1928.

A lack of new movies also poses an opportunity to appreciate older films.

Revisiting timeless classics such as “Titanic” (1997), which, even 23 years after its release, still represents the gold standard of filmmaking, provides a hefty distraction from the dullness of today’s movie scene.

One can go back in time even further and delve into other previous film masterpieces like “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) and “Goodfellas” (1990).

Older classics like “Casablanca” (1942), “Rear Window” (1954) and “Taxi Driver” (1976) are well worth a watch, even for those who hesitate to delve that deep into film history.

As the pandemic rages on, the future of movie releases continues to waver. It remains to be seen whether or not the highly-anticipated title “Wonder Woman 1984” will hold its current late December release date.

Regardless, returning to the pre-coronavirus world of films is the way to go for now.

