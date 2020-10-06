On Monday, Oct. 5, I walked downtown at noon toward Crust & Crumb Cafe, intent on fulfilling my fall fantasies of sipping on some hot coffee and eating freshly baked pastries in front of a cafe window.

Armed with my favorite sweater and my roommate for company, I was off to a great start.

The brand new artisanal cafe recently opened its doors in August with hopes to revive the old world cafe atmosphere, according to its website.

Stepping into Crust & Crumb Cafe, I immediately felt enveloped by the warm and cozy shop. It was like I had descended into a welcoming environment where the workers were friendly and amiable, unlike any restaurant chain I had visited before.

All of the pastries and goods are made from scratch in an attempt to create the homemade ambiance the cafe is striving for.

I decided to order the toasted almond cupcake, basque burnt cheesecake and warm pumpkin spice latte.

The toasted almond cupcake was my favorite dish, and one of the most unique flavors I have tried in a long time.

Topped with chopped almonds, the cake itself was light and fluffy while the creamy almond icing provided a refreshing and sweet taste that resembled a coconut flavor.

The basque burnt cheesecake was a huge slice of cake that I shared with my roommates, so they definitely are not skimping on the portions at Crust & Crumb.

The cheesecake was fine with everything you would expect from the desert: a spongy texture and basic sugary cheese flavor. However, I thought the cake was boring in comparison to the toasted almond cupcake and I was not completely satisfied with the pastry.

Finally, the pumpkin spice latte was pleasant but did not have much of a taste to it. I could not really taste the pumpkin flavoring in the drink, except for a little bit of a spicy aftertaste. The coffee was also not overwhelmingly strong.

Even though I was not completely pleased with the meal I ordered at Crust & Crumb, I would definitely go back to take in the cute and inviting atmosphere once more.

Other items on the menu enticed me as I was leaving, like the banana bread coffee, vanilla lavender latte and plum fruit tarts gracing the front of the glass-sealed window display.

Crust & Crumb Cafe is taking risks with the deserts and drinks they are serving to customers, which is hard to find within the manufactured food chains sporadically placed in downtown State College.

The restaurants trying to do things differently in the middle of the uniformity should be cherished, and Crust & Crumb Cafe is one of them.

