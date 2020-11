Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host Fetty Wap for a virtual concert at 8 p.m. on Nov. 13.

The concert is free for Penn State students and is funded by the student-initiated fee. Students will receive a link for the event after signing up.

Fetty Wap — or Willie Maxwell II — is most known for the songs “Trap Queen,” “My Way” and “679,” according to a SPA press release.

Students can register for the event here.