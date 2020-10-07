If prompted to name some of the most highly distinguished film directors today, most people would recall the likes of Steven Spielberg, James Cameron and Quentin Tarantino — all white men.

In 2019, just 6.3% of U.S. movies had a Black director, according to the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

The study focused on U.S. films from 2007-19. Over that time period, out of 1,447 directors, only 88 (6%) were Black. Of the 88, just eight were women.

The Academy Awards has often faced criticism for a lack of women and people of color nominated in its Best Director category.

Recently, the Academy released updated inclusion standards for the Best Picture category.

One of the new requirements specifies that at least two of a film’s creative leadership and department head positions — such as director and producer — must be occupied by women, people of color, members of the LGBT community or disabled individuals.

Additionally, the standard lists that at least one creative leadership position must be held specifically by a person of color.

However, the new standards do not apply to any other category, which neglects to address the severe lack of diversity in others like Best Director. This category has only featured six Black nominees and not a single Black winner in the history of the Academy Awards.

While proper recognition remains insufficient, a number of Black directors have still found success in recent years.

British director Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won three, including Best Picture in 2014.

Jordan Peele earned a Best Director nomination for his writing and directing of the 2017 horror film “Get Out.”

In 2018, “Black Panther” featured Ryan Coogler as the first Black director for a Marvel Studios film.

Spike Lee has long been one of the most well-known Black directors in the film industry. His 1992 biopic “Malcolm X” received two Oscar nominations. Lee also directed “BlacKkKlansman” in 2018, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Often where Black people as a whole are underrepresented in the film industry, Black women are even more scarce.

Ava DuVernay directed 2014’s “Selma,” which was nominated for — and controversially lost — the Best Picture award. “Selma” allegedly lost because the film’s cast and crew wore “I Can’t Breathe” shirts to the premiere in protest of the police killing of Eric Garner.

Some Academy members did not appreciate the gesture and refused to vote for the film as a result.

DuVernay has also directed two widely-acclaimed Netflix documentaries, “13th” (2016) and “When They See Us” (2019).

Nia DaCosta directed, and featured Peele as a screenwriter, in the highly-anticipated horror film “Candyman,” scheduled for release in 2021.

DaCosta will also become the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film, as she is slated to work on “Captain Marvel II.”

Despite the aforementioned success stories, Black directors still struggle to earn recognition in the film industry at large.

It is important that Black directors are recognized further because, as the previously mentioned projects indicate, with Black directors come films about Black people and their experiences, which are still largely underrepresented on the big screen.

At the same time, the more Black people are represented in film, the more diverse stories the world will see.

Many critically acclaimed films with predominantly Black casts such as “12 Years a Slave” and “Selma” depict hardships such as slavery and discrimination.

While it's meaningful to represent important moments and people in Black history, not every Black film deemed excellent by the Academy and other critics should be about Black pain.

Rather, Black people should be represented on screen in a variety of roles, characteristics and experiences. Those films undoubtedly exist, but mainstream Hollywood fails to shine its spotlight on them as often as it does for others.

Recognizing a wider variety of Black films starts with drawing more attention to Black filmmakers.