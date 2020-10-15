On June 29, several posts were made on the @black_at_pennstate Instagram account detailing numerous racist interactions and casting choices Black students had experienced with the School of Theatre.

Many of these posts detailed incidents of faculty and students using racial slurs, inappropriately casting Black students and other students of color in shows, as well as a lack of accountability for students and faculty who participated in racist behavior.

One post detailed an incident where a vocal instructor grabbed a Black woman’s hair asking her “if it was real.” Another post claimed students in the school create drama and scandals if a Black person is cast over a white student.

The combination of the Instagram posts as well as the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement sparked discussions within the School of Theatre surrounding its state of diversity as a whole.

Rick Lombardo, the director of the School of Theatre and artistic director of Penn State Centre Stage, responded to these posts, speaking on behalf of many of his white colleagues who had “heard some of these stories for the first time.”

While the racist nature of these posts came as a “shock” to much of the white faculty, some of the students of color attending the School of Theatre did not see these incidents as a surprise.

“I wasn’t shocked at all,” School of Theatre student Darron Hayes said. “This is our reality. This is real. Read [the posts], take them in. Listen and then make a change. This is our reality, and it sucks that I wasn’t surprised.”

School of Theatre student Elexa Hanner said the incidents within the posts “felt normal.”

“All the Black people in America are just tired,” Hanner (senior-musical theatre) said. “It was just interesting to finally see that it’s okay to voice our experiences and feel much more secure within my identity, because finally the faculty members know about it.”

Lombardo said he and his colleagues began to take “dramatic steps” in an attempt to “decolonize the School of Theatre in terms of curriculum, culture and programming.”

He described the “deconalization” as “dismantling white supremacy, examining all of the systems that are in place in the theater world, looking at the playwrights and stories we’re putting on stage, how representative we are being for various cultures and communities.”

Lombardo listed several initiatives made to address the issues mentioned in the posts and hold faculty and students accountable. The School of Theatre also created a new position — associate director for equity, diversity and inclusion — and appointed associate professor of dance Aquila Kikora Franklin to the role.

“My hope is that if a student experiences that kind of moment with a faculty member or fellow student, and for some reason they’re not comfortable in talking to me because of who I am, that they would talk to professor Franklin — because we need to know,” Lombardo said.

Franklin spoke with The Daily Collegian but wished to keep her comments off the record.

Lombardo also said he was looking to create an additional code of conduct to clearly affirm incidents like these would not be acceptable.

In addition, staff were required to attend eight hours of diversity training planned by the school’s faculty of color before the fall semester started.

Lombardo said this training included sessions on racial justice, the history of racism in America and Black theater, a session with faculty of color as well as breakout sessions about how to bring “anti-racist practices” to the School of Theatre.

Staff and students were also sent a list of “suggested readings” to provide the community a “shared groundwork in ways to look at race and ethnicity.”

Lombardo also said he reminded students the university has a “significant bias reporting system in place” and said students “need to feel comfortable also making a formal report and taking whatever avenue is available to them.”

In regards to the university’s bias reporting system, School of Theatre student Jalen Martin said many have reported incidents in the past and no actions were taken.

“I don’t want to say the [anti-bias policy] is bullcrap, but there have been students who have reported to that and nothing has come of it,” Martin (senior-acting) said. “I think that’s a very easy way to say ‘we’re handling it,’ but it’s not being handled.”

Lombardo said he meets with the individuals who have filed a report with him or the Associate Director for EDI, taking “appropriate steps” within the Penn State Student Code of Conduct. He said he intends to hold additional sessions as well.

“I am not certain of the specifics surrounding each of these personal experiences, [so] I can’t accurately comment what may have been done, or if the incidents were reported,” Lombardo said via email.

Additionally, students expressed concerns about the “diversity training” faculty members participated in. Martin as well as student Alyssa Stanford agreed that staff training is one minor step in a larger, systemic issue.

“I don’t really know what they learned in eight hours, and I don’t know how much learning you can undo in eight hours,” Stanford (sophomore-musical theatre) said.

All of the students interviewed criticized the shows the School of Theatre chooses to produce, as well as the roles given to students of color and casting biases within the school.

Lombardo said he wished to produce different shows to help create a better culture within the School of Theatre. Despite this, many students said problematic shows were still being chosen as productions, citing a recently canceled project: “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.”

The play, originally a one-woman show, normally featured the lead actress portraying multiple different ethnicities. The plan for the production was to “racebend” performers and have them play characters with ethnicities not specific to them.

“You can’t, as a white man, try and direct a racebent show written by a Black woman,” Jimin Moon, a student in the School of Theatre, said.

A meeting was recently held to discuss and cancel the project, and some students said they found it difficult to communicate with the creative team about why students were opposed to the play.

School of Theatre student Ryaan Farhadi said there was “too much” resistance and pushback from the creative team, even after students emphasized the show was problematic, and they largely did not want to participate in the show.

Farhadi (sophomore-musical theatre) said some higher-ups “needed to do a better job in listening” to the students and singled out Lombardo.

“I have seen him use people of color in power, in my opinion, as more of a means to placate argument than to work through it,” Farhadi said.

“To give credit where credit is due, I commend Rick for scrapping the project,” Farhadi said. “But the Zoom meeting that the students had with Rick and the creative team for that show was a lot more traumatizing than it needed to be, and I’m okay with saying that.”

Farhadi said the Zoom meeting lasted for more than an hour, and it was a cycle of students expressing why the show was problematic and the staff pushing back over their concerns.

Many students of color expressed difficulty with the roles they were casted in. Some students said students of color are often typecast in specific roles that utilize their race as an important part of the character.

Hayes (senior-musical theatre), for example, talked about his experience as a musical theatre student and the songs he was often tasked with singing.

“I walk in a room, and they need me to sing a big gospel song,” Hayes said. “They need me to sing all of the big riffs in this musical where it has to be a Black boy.”

According to some of the students, these roles can often be mentally draining.

“I’ve witnessed alumni who were in school with us at the time actually go through mental health challenges because of how neglected and low they felt,” Hanner said.

Hanner talked about her experience in a production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“I was pushing a racist lady in a wheelchair dressed as a maid, with a maid dress on, and I couldn’t say anything,” Hanner said about her role in the show. “That was a hard show for me to get through.”

Stanford said there is a culture of tokenizing people of color in the school.

“Students in the School of Theatre want to move away from being in a box,” Stanford said. “We’re done with that. We want to be known for doing roles that don't always have to do with our race. We want to be chosen because we’re good at it and we can portray that role.”

Martin said students of color want to play characters whose race is not an important part of who they are.

“To just require us to be a human on stage,” Martin said. “Our Blackness, of course, would come with that, but it’s not a requirement for the character. We haven’t gotten there yet.”

Hayes said Black students need the same opportunities and chances other white students have.

“We don’t have them, frankly,” Hayes said. “There’s always just one Black show every year. We feel robbed when we get callbacks for a show like Legally Blonde, when we know damn well that we’re gonna put us in Caroline, or Change. They need to cast a Black Elle in Legally Blonde, and in roles where we’re not usually seen.”

Additionally, many of the students felt a significant portion of their issues lay with the foundations of theater in general, which are largely white-dominated and unaccommodating.

For example, Moon (senior-musical theater) said the foundations of musical theater are not accommodating to him as a Korean-American. He said there aren’t a large number of Asian-Americans involved and working in the theater industry.

“My vocal teacher and I were trying to find some stuff to sing, but there weren’t many Korean musicals that weren’t from Korea itself,” Moon said. “So I can sing a song from a show written by racist white guys that exotify Asian people, or I can do a show like ‘Allegiance,’ which is a show about the Japanese internment.”

Microaggressions were also present in the classroom itself, according to several School of Theatre students.

Hanner, for example, said during a vocal class her friend, a Black woman, was given a song called “Wade in the Water,” a spiritual hymn that had nothing to do with the current lesson of English art songs.

Stanford recalled an incident during a makeup and hair class where the instructor looked at her and her Black friends and implied that they would not need any help.

“[The instructor said] ‘you guys already know how to do your hair, right?’” Stanford said. “But I had no clue how to put on a wig. I had no idea how to do that.”

She said this gave her anxiety in a future performance, expressing worry that she wouldn’t know what to do with her hair.

“They told me that I had to put my hair in a ‘low-bun,’ and I didn’t know how to do that,” Stanford said. “And I literally told them that my hair doesn’t do that, and they just said, ‘we’ll figure it out.’”

Additionally, Stanford said she wants the curriculum to better accommodate certain classes and events that educated students on issues surrounding people of color. She cited the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion speaker series, which she enjoys, but said the time slots are not accommodating to the students because of Zoom fatigue.

The EDI speaker series are virtual lectures described by the school as a “series of critical conversations about breaking barriers and laying a foundation that supports equity, diversity, inclusion and access.”

Stanford said she wished the speaker series would happen during class since she’s unable to watch these videos during her schedule that’s packed with classes and homework.

Many were also disappointed that students of color were tasked with spearheading changes within the school.

“If you’re asking students who are paying to be here and learn to help make a better program, what does that mean?” Moon said. “I didn’t come here to fix your problems for you.”

Moon said he doesn’t mind expressing his opinion, but he said compounded with how leadership often does not listen to students, it becomes more and more frustrating.

Hayes expressed that this issue was largely because the faculty itself needed to be more diverse, adding that he only had one Black professor throughout his entire four years of college.

“I really do think it starts with having more Black and people of color in general, from the students, to the faculty, to the people running the place,” Hayes said. “Deans, presidents, directors, choreographers, all of the above — we need to see more people in charge who are not white, cis men, period.”

Hanner agreed with Hayes, and said faculty and staff representation is important to students of color — like the newly hired dance instructor Tyler McKenzie.

“It plays such a huge role in the experience of a college student, especially a student of color,” Hanner said. “There’s just something magical that happens when you see yourself teaching you how to be bigger and greater. It’s just something that no one else can teach unless you have it right in front of you. It makes you feel like pursuing your education and dreams are possible, but when you don’t see that, it really gets in your head.”

Some of the students of color expressed disappointment that these changes seemed to be a result of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus pandemic. They said changes should have been listened to and taken seriously for much longer.

“The sad reality is, our white counterparts and friends have not done anything until a worldwide pandemic,” Hayes said. “This pandemic has forced people to look at their phones and realize this stuff has been happening for centuries.”

Martin believes many people are “jumping on a BLM trend” in terms of race reform.

“I wish you would have just listened to me when I was in your office, begging you to help me change the culture rather than waiting for it to become a trend, ” Martin said.

Alumna Maria Wirries, a 2018 musical theater graduate, still participates in discussions on diversity and inclusion with the School of Theatre.

Wirries worked as an understudy in the company of “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway after graduating.

“It’s so far outside of their sphere of existence that they wouldn’t even know that having just one Black person in a class would be isolating,” Wirries said. “There were times where I thought I was shouting to the wind, and it took work on my end to teach my friends how to take care and be there for me.”

Wirries said she advised some higher-ups during her time with the school about being more proactive about changing the culture to take the weight off some of the students’ shoulders.

“My advice would be to speak to other faculty members,” Wirries said. “I’m sure we have people who are in staff and faculty positions where they just deal with diversity. At least you’re at a peer level instead of it falling on your students.”

Wirries said a more diverse staff would also help faculty realize certain things that would let the school be more inclusive.

“I never thought about how we should just stock tights that are in all colors,” Wirries said. “Or have bandages available that are in all colors, or why is it so hard for students to find a shoe that matches their skin color?”

Wirries said administrators should be proactive and do their research.

“You’re aware now,” Wirries said. “If there’s some way you don’t know that racism is a problem right now, you are not on this Earth. You know the tools are there, so do it. Just do it. Just read about it, read anything... You can ask Google all the awful, weird questions you have.”

Despite all these concerns, some students said they have begun to see noticeable change within the curriculum.

“I really do have faith in my soon-to-be alma mater,” Hayes said. “I really do feel like I’m being listened to now and that changes are being made. I’m very hopeful that things will continue to progress.”

Stanford said she was excited about the future of the program.

“I’m excited for things to really come into fruition because of the Instagram posts,” Stanford said. “I’m really excited for the school to hold themselves accountable and make changes — and it’s beginning to happen.”

Farhadi said despite his concerns, his experience as a student of color in the School of Theatre has largely been a positive one.

“I do feel like most of the faculty and the people who are charged with our education make a strong and consistent effort to be as inclusive and understanding to POC issues as possible,” Farhadi said.

Hanner said she was proud of how vocal and confident the underclassmen are in speaking their mind. She says there were many outspoken moments.

“Like the conversation we had with the faculty over ‘Twilight,’” Hanner said. “That was a good example of me seeing that the new class is really about it.”

Martin says he’s glad that students seem to be noticing changes.

“I don’t want to say it’s been easier for them, but I will say it was harder for those who came before them,” Martin said, speaking about underclassmen. “A lot of us who did come before them fought really hard. So I’m so happy to hear that it may be easier for them.”

Wirries said she is still in touch with some of the faculty at the School of Theatre.

“It’s exciting to hear that they’re willing to listen, and take responsibility for their actions in the past,” Wirries said. “[When I talk to my professors now], hearing the language they use now, it’s so amazing. Like talking about the BIPOC people, I was [proudly] like, ‘where did you learn that?!’”

Wirries was also excited about changes to the curriculum that she heard were in the pipeline, like changes happening within the dance program. She said the program now starts with a class on Mojah, a style of African dance.

Wirries also heard of changes to the vocal classes, where the inclusion of Black composers were a requirement, as well a stronger emphasis on history.

“Where do these dance styles come from? Who really made this music?” Wirries said. “I never realized the contribution black people had made until way later in my trajectory. I felt like I was doing this ‘white craft,’ when in reality, it’s built so heavily upon the black African community in America.”

As for the graduating class?

Martin is preparing to produce a new play he worked on titled “The Black Boy Who Thought He Had it All,” premiering virtually Oct. 16. The play “examines and amplifies the race relations and tensions within a predominantly white institution.”

Additionally, Hayes and Hanner said they are excited to graduate and start making their way into the world, hoping to look back on the impact their class has made.

“I hope that we have made a dent,” Hayes said. “I hope we’ve made a footprint and contributed to these conversations. Hopefully, however long it may be, we can come back and see the change that we’ve hoped and worked for.”

