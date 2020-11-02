Since its creation in 1975, “Saturday Night Live” has served as a medium for satirization of all types — with politics being its main staple.

Whether it be Joe Biden telling Donald Trump to “shut up” or a fly landing on Mike Pence’s head, this election season has provided the sketch-based program plenty of content.

At an event presented by the Bellisario College of Communications Student Council, the show’s director and class of 1969 alumnus Don Roy King spoke to students about the show and offered his advice.

King said the show’s influence is not necessarily political.

“I believe that we have some influence,” King said. “I'm not sure that's political influence as much as it is a healing influence. I think that we provide an ability to laugh at what could seem tragic, what could seem unbearable, what could ease the rift in this country.”

King referenced a 2016 segment following the election where cast member Kate McKinnon portrayed Hillary Clinton and played a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

“It was just a healing gesture of our representation of Hillary Clinton saying, ‘Hey, things are going to be OK,’” King said.

The current state of the show is aimed now at poking fun at the political world.

Penn State student Hope Burley said “SNL” is “lightening the mood” during a tense time throughout the country.

“I enjoy it,” Burley (junior-telecommunications) said. “I think there's a right and a wrong way to go about making fun of current events, and there's certain things that you can or cannot make jokes about. But, I think they do a good job.”

However, not every viewer enjoys the show like Burley.

For student Geoff Wilds, the show is not appealing because he believes the content is “nothing new.”

Wilds (senior-criminology) likened the state of the show to a culinary analogy.

“I love to cook,” Wilds said. “But if you're going to tell me that you're going to keep using the same ingredients, but tell me it's a different thing, it's going to taste exactly the same. And so after the third or fourth try at that meal, I'm going to get pretty tired of it.”

Wilds also said there is enough going on in the world from a political perspective beyond “SNL.”

“We all see the political ads everywhere you go,” Wilds said. “Twitter, Facebook, YouTube. People just want to get a break from the political stuff because it is just too much… I’m not interested. In fact, I’d like a break from it.”

Along with Wilds is student Olivia Eichelberger, who is typically a fan of the show’s satire, but not this season, which is season 46.

“I particularly don't like how ‘SNL’ is doing [political sketches] this year,” Eichelberger (senior-anthropological sciences) said. “I don't think it's very funny.”

Eichelberger said she couldn’t explain why the show was not as funny this year, but she said “SNL” political segments are “usually funny.”

However, on “SNL’s” YouTube channel, the most popular videos from this season all pertain to politics, with the season opening sketch garnering over 28 million views as of Oct. 27.

Some people have questioned if the show is biased in its portrayals.

Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen, administrative vice president and treasurer of College Democrats, said the show’s portrayals are not biased because “they make fun of everybody.”

“‘SNL’ has been doing political commentary like that for decades,” Rounds-Sorensen (junior-political science and labor and employment relations) said. “It is like a staple for ‘SNL,’ and I think it has always played an important role in American politics. They used to make fun of Obama… They made fun of Bernie.”

But to Trevor Grim, president of Turning Point USA at Penn State, the aforementioned McKinnon sketch was “insinuating that Donald Trump's election is this terrible thing that is going to ruin the country.”

“It definitely exposed where ‘SNL’ was politically, because before then they were good at picking fun at Hillary Clinton and anybody else on the left,” Grim (senior-engineering science) said.

Grim said while the show jokes about the right more often, prior to that sketch “it was more balanced.”

With the election approaching soon, President of College Independents Avinash Bakshi hopes people will educate themselves and not rely on the show to create an opinion.

“People who are only informed of politics by ‘SNL’ will have a distorted view of the candidates, because ‘SNL’ exaggerates their views to be funny,” Bakshi (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said via email. “I know it is boring, but news is important, and I urge everyone to try and get informed.”

Wilds said he thinks “SNL” will not be a factor in someone’s choice on who they will cast their ballot for despite potential bias.

“If anybody is on the fence, they're thinking about this seriously,” Wilds said. “That's why they're holding back. And an ‘SNL’ skit isn't going to give, let's say, the impetus to choose one side or the other over a joke.”

On the other hand, Eichelberger said she thinks the show typically has some influence — just not this season.

“‘SNL’ definitely is a powerhouse and I think definitely has power behind it,” Eichelberger said. “But when the jokes don't land, as they haven't been this season, I feel like it's harder to change someone's mind and have that power that they usually do...”

Whether or not the show has influence or bias, King said SNL’s creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels wants to continue to keep the show on the air.

“[Michaels] wants to keep us in the conversation for this election,” King said.