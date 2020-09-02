Glass Animals’ third album “Dreamland” arrived on Aug. 7 and set the band’s world ablaze.

Prior to the album’s release, drummer Joe Seaward found himself battling a near yearlong recovery after a truck accident. Soon after, the spread of the coronavirus cut the band’s celebratory return for Seaward short.

I think it only makes sense that “Dreamland,” described by frontman Dave Bayley as an exploration of his own life, is the band’s most introspective and complicated release to date.

This indie, psychedelic-pop band that took platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music by storm has always chosen a more experimental route in their music. Their previous releases “ZABA” and “How to Be a Human Being” were equally playful and varied.

Many indie-obsessives, like myself, loved the energetic and vibrant sounds the band produced.

But their previous album ends on a more somber and autobiographical note with the song “Agnes” — a soft yet searing ballad that chronicles how a character navigates grief among a friend’s suicide.

This self-chronicling nature continues with ”Dreamland,” as the 16-track album takes listeners through different stages of Bayley’s life.

Ultimately, I think it’s their best work by far.

The album, intercut with audio recordings of home movies, is reminiscent of 2000s R&B and hip-hop mixed with modern pop and electronic music. Lyrics reference old pop culture cornerstones like Mr. Miyagi, Pokémon and Street Fighter — a throwback to the pre-internet days where life seemed simpler, but still just as complicated.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The opening track, “Dreamland,” is as the name implies. It’s dreamy as if listeners are traversing through a foggy cloud of smoke. It’s a glittery, psychedelic track with a very odd, yet somewhat vintage sound. More importantly, it begins the album’s endeavor to tell a story, with the lyrics literally about a man writing an album entitled ‘Dreamland.’ It’s so meta!

There’s “Tokyo Drifting (ft. Denzel Curry),” which is a triumphant hip-hop/electronic track that chronicles a man’s fiery and violent alter-ego.

In an interview with Billboard, Bayley describes the song as an “ironic internal flex,” and it shows with the song’s kinetic instrumentals and madcap lyricism (“Scoot-scoot, boy, race out to the super-club,” or “Wavey Davey’s on fire”).

Denzel Curry drops a fast-paced rap at the end of the song to close out this aggressive entry, and it had me reeling with energy.

Another standout track, “Tangerine,” is a whimsical track on the surface.

The song rolls with a playful and nostalgic tune, but like the other songs, there’s a deeply personal sentiment in the songwriting.

Even moving past that, the way Bayley manages to navigate through the more absurd lyrics (“I'm beggin', hands, knees, please Tangerine, come on back to me”) is hypnotizing, as if he were rapping his way through the song.

For every song that blasts with power, there’s also one that’s mellow and melancholy like “Domestic Bliss,” a softly sobering track that tells the story of a domestic abuse victim.

There’s also “Helium,” the album’s closing track. This lyrically powerful finale about relationships and love brings the album full circle by ending with a distorted version of the first song, “Dreamland.”

With the band so interested in telling stories deeply rooted in the human experience, I think taking in the poetic lyrics is an experience on its own. But the shimmering music is a force by itself, transitioning through fleeting memories of childhood, other regrets, the past and the present.

I believe those listening will truly feel as if they just witnessed a dream.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT