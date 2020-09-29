With the spread of the coronavirus continuing throughout the fall semester, Penn State’s Student Programming Association has found different ways to continue regular events through Zoom meetings and livestreams.

Nik Steacker, the concerts chair for SPA, said although the organization's process of picking artists has remained the same, the concerts have been easier to prepare for.

“When we had in-person concerts, we would have to set up production the night before, unload the trucks and then set up all day during the day of the event,” Steacker said. “Now all I have to do is hop on a Zoom call an hour before, do soundcheck and everything’s set up just like that.”

However, Steacker said adjusting to in-person concerts from virtual concerts has been challenging for him.

“I was really looking forward to leading my committee meetings and being very personable with my committee members,” Steacker said. “It’s limited me in my sense of what I’m able to do this year. There’s not much you can do when you’re having Zoom meetings because not every artist wants to do a virtual show.”

Steacker also added that although virtual events may be limiting in some aspects, they do have some benefits, such as a wider pool of artists.

“Normally Jason Derulo would be way out of budget for us, but we were able to get him on a virtual show because they tend to be cheaper,” Steacker said.

Additionally, SPA special events chair Paulina Rodriguez said her committee may consider in-person events.

According to Rodriguez, the special events committee is responsible for activities like laser tag, comedy shows and DIY projects.

“We are looking into [doing in-person events] this October, but it wouldn’t be like the David Dobrik event or something,” Rodriguez said. “Just a normal event of picking up something that you could do in your own comfort at home.”

Even though online events have been successful and are easier to schedule than in-person events, the latter tend to have a higher turnout, according to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said some students easily get tired of doing work for their online classes, so they are less likely to attend a virtual event that would still require them to be sitting at their computer.

Moreover, Rodriguez said SPA is still tabling inside of the HUB while keeping social distancing measures in place.

Chris Eichlin, SPA’s Noontime concerts chair, said it is hard to compare former Noontime turnout with virtual Noontime turnout.

“With Noontime in the HUB, you hear [the music] as you’re walking by and you can just stop by, so our turnout would be much higher in that sense,” Eichlin said. “Now with everything being virtual, it forces us to be creative and ambitious with our social media accounts and just getting people engaged.”

Some of SPA’s ways of engaging its audience includes weekly artist playlists and videoclips of artists announcing their shows, according to Eichlin.

Although Eichlin said SPA would “love” to have in-person Noontime concerts, it isn’t feasible with either state or university restrictions. However, he said it could be a possibility next semester.

Eichlin also said one of the main advantages to having virtual Noontime concerts is having a variety of artists that come from more than three to four hours from State College. For example, Eichlin said Noontime has hosted Jeremy Messersmith, an indie-pop artist from Minneapolis.

SPA has even had artists streaming from other countries for previous Noontime concerts, according to Eichlin.

“We had Glassio, and he was actually broadcasting from the U.K. at the time, which is kinda interesting,” Eichlin said. “I didn’t know he was gonna be broadcasting from the U.K. until he said it on the stream, which shows that people are willing to work with us and even work with the time difference.”

RELATED