In years past, Penn State sidewalks have been so crowded with people that it was difficult to walk on them. The buses squeezed people on until they were practically sitting on laps. There was barely an empty seat in the library — no matter how many laps you made around the building.

As inconvenient as it was at the time, while walking to my one in-person class last semester, I found myself nostalgic and reminiscing about the days of trying to telepathically tell someone in front of me to speed up.

I couldn’t imagine things being any more different until Penn State announced it would close campus again for the first month of the spring semester. If there are any words to describe what campus is like right now: “ghost town.” It’s almost eerie to be here.

The streets of downtown still are getting love from students like me who have off-campus apartments they returned to for the remote period.

Stores and restaurants are slowly starting to pick up. Local workers are finally starting to flood back into town for regular shifts and appointments.

But as soon as you step on campus, it is a different story. I had to go to the bookstore in the HUB to get a book for class, and there were about four other people browsing textbooks.

Previously, the line to get books would have been around the corner, especially in the first week of the semester when people are frantically preparing for classes.

Walking upstairs, there were a few people sitting at the tables. But, it was nothing like the crowds of people that used to make you walk around until you decided to give up and sit outside. I could have easily sat down in prime seating to work — which has probably never happened before in my college career.

All of the small restaurants in HUB Dining are closed until in-person classes resume, so there is no rush to get in line for Chick-fil-A and Hibachi San. I did, however, get a Starbucks drink from the Penn State bookstore.

On the sidewalks, the only people I really encountered walking were athletes wearing their staple blue coats — I assume they got permission to live on campus.

Besides that, people could easily drive through the busiest parts of campus without having to stop at every crosswalk to let floods of people cross — which is something I remember really sympathizing with.

For me, a typical morning prior to campus closing would usually be spent at the dining hall, like so many other people. Even with remote classes, it was nice to grab something to eat and sit and work.

Redifer’s doors are all locked except one, and Louie’s is closed off. The only people in the building besides me were employees spacing out tables for social distancing guidelines. I left with no omelet or breakfast sandwich.

Right now, it seems like Penn State could be the setting of a scary movie about an abandoned college campus. It has been a fun setting for daily walks, but it definitely makes me miss the pre-coronavirus life, and I hope that soon, I can wait in a long line for a chocolate chip cookie and sweet potato fries at Waring Commons.