The speaking and training bureau Strategies for Justice partnered with the 3 Dots Foundation to host a virtual Halloween event on Oct. 27.

Hosted by pumpkin artist and founder of SFJ Terry Watson, the event featured a night of pumpkin carving demonstrations, costume contests, recipe sharing and Halloween dances.

The night was a fundraiser for SFJ’s “Symposium on Conscious Law Enforcement & Inclusive Practices,” which will be held in April 2021.

The symposium is “designed to bring law enforcement, academia, trauma experts and social justice advocates together,” through virtual discussions, film screenings and guest speakers, according to SFJ’s website.

“We are trying to bring [these groups] together to have an authentic conversation,” Watson said.

Watson founded SFJ as a way to tell “untold narratives of injustice” to lead change. He believes telling these stories can serve as a “foundation for reform.”

“If my journey since starting to tell [stories] has taught me anything, it is that we must continue to engage and try to learn from the stories we collect,” Watson said via the SFJ website.

The organization raised $640 throughout the night — $320 from viewers and $320 matched by Watson himself — out of the goal of $1,500. Viewers at home are able to donate until Oct. 31.

Carving materials were provided to the first 50 registrants, while templates were available to download online. Viewers were encouraged to wear costumes at home and carve their own pumpkins alongside Watson.

Additionally, audience members were able to enter a costume contest online. Contestants could enter in different categories including couple/group/family​​​​, creative/original for single and Halloween themes.

​Winners for the costume contest were given gift cards, and a raffle winner received a hand-carved pumpkin from Watson of James Franklin’s face.

Dance breaks were held throughout the night with viewers at home encouraged to dance along to songs like “Monster Mash,” “I’m Still Standing” and “Thriller.”

Watson held live pumpkin carving demonstrations as well. Throughout the night, he carved pumpkins of the character Slimer from “Ghostbusters,” the film’s iconic ghost symbol and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The event also featured a recipe sharing, showcasing recipes by co-host Joann Dornich. Recipes included treats such as “Coconut Ghosties” and “Mummy Dogs.” Viewers at home were able to submit and view recipes online through their website.

Guest speakers were also invited to the event like Cariol Horne, a former Buffalo police officer who stopped another cop’s chokehold on a Black man and was subsequently fired, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Horne discussed a new proposal for legislation written by Horne and Watson “to have a mandatory statute on police bystander intervention, provide protection from retaliation, require external investigation with mandated reprimanding for abuse or misconduct and create a required reportable registry.”

Viewers at home were also invited to make appearances on the livestream to showcase their carvings and costumes.

Iris Richardson, Penn State University Police and Public Safety director of diversity, equity and inclusion, also joined the livestream to show her pumpkin carving as well as to thank Watson and the other hosts for holding the event.

“It’s been great joining in this evening,” Richardson said on the livestream. “Definitely fun, exciting and something we all needed in the midst of [the coronavirus pandemic] and these trying times we’re all facing right now.”

The night concluded with the hosts encouraging viewers to share the video and hold their own watch party later.

Viewers can watch the livestream on SFJ’s YouTube channel.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT