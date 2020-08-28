Drake Bell’s original show at the Phyrst in State College this past March has now been rescheduled for April 7, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bell will be appearing for two shows, which includes a meet and greet.

Those who have already purchased tickets will be able to use them in April, according to a press release. However, people who no longer wish to go will be able to refund their tickets here.

