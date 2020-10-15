I think 2020 has been a horror show in itself, but the particularly spooky month of October is finally here to bring even more terror.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, parties and haunted attractions may not be the best idea this year, which makes staying home and watching horror movies the perfect way to spend the Halloween season.

Here are some of the best horror movies that are guaranteed to give you nightmares.

“The Exorcist” (1973)

In the days of classic horror, jump scares and excessive gore weren’t the only tactics filmmakers employed to terrify audiences.

In “The Exorcist,” a 12-year-old girl is possessed by a demon, which leads her mother to summon priests to perform an exorcism.

The film not only provides a scare, but it also evokes more profound emotions like shock and despair. This explains why it is still memorable decades after its release.

“Halloween” (1978)

This film’s title makes it fitting for the occasion. While a remake of the film was released in 2007, the original is still the scariest.

In director John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” masked serial killer “The Shape” — also known as Michael Myers — is downright chilling as he escapes from a mental hospital in order to kill again. The film terrifies its audience through unbearable suspense and violent scenes.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

The original version of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is bound to keep even the bravest up at night. The plot revolves around Freddy Krueger, the spirit of a dead child murderer, who haunts the dreams of teenagers living on Elm Street.

The film’s frightening tale succeeds thanks to expert cinematography and disturbing sequences.

MORE BLOGS

Foreign language films are far too often overlooked | Blog You won’t hear a word of English in some of the best movies out there.

“The Others” (2001)

This brilliant twist on a classic haunted house story gives nothing away and keeps you guessing until the very end.

Starring Nicole Kidman, “The Others” follows a widowed mother and her two young children who invite two elderly housekeepers into their home in World War II era England.

After a series of unexplained events, they become convinced that spirits are haunting them, but there is more to the tale.

The film’s ending is one to remember and will stir in the minds of viewers for a long time.

“The Ring” (2002)

A take on a Japanese urban legend, “The Ring” tells the story of a cursed videotape.

When viewed, the tape elicits a phone call to the viewer with the message that they will die in seven days.

In the film, Naomi Watts plays a journalist who investigates the tape and tries to put an end to its host for good, which doesn’t exactly go to plan.

The film’s horrifying imagery of a ghoulish girl crawling out of a well, and soon out of the TV, will scare the wits out of anyone who dares subject themself to “The Ring.”

“The Conjuring” (2013)

Horror films based on a true story are bound to be terrifying.

“The Conjuring” takes place in the 1970s and follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in their investigation of an 18th-century farmhouse in Rhode Island that the owners claimed was haunted by spirits.

“The Conjuring” succeeds as a truly scary horror flick with its neverending suspense and terrifying sequences when you least expect them.

“It" (2017)

It wouldn’t be Halloween without creepy clowns, and “It” delivers just that. The film based on Stephen King’s novel of the same title terrifies its audience while delivering lighthearted humor in between.

Pennywise the clown terrorizes the children of Derry, Maine alongside a number of freakish apparitions.

The disturbing imagery in “It” is certain to give anyone nightmares.

“Hereditary” (2018)

You would be correct in assuming a film about satanic worshippers is rather unsettling.

In “Hereditary,” a family is plagued by unexplained tragic events, which are soon related to a dead relative’s past.

The film is effective due to its gripping suspense and edge-of-your seat sequences with often disturbing conclusions.