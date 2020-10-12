At 13 years old, a spark of inspiration came upon one future Penn State School of Theatre student. Now in his junior year, Freddie Miller’s play has become a reality.

No Refund Theatre hosted a live Zoom reading of Miller’s (junior-theatre studies and comparative literature) play “Outcasts” in the Schwab Auditorium on Oct. 9.

The play, which was originally a musical, found its progress interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic halting live performances across the board.

“Live theater, as we know it, isn’t happening right now,” Miller said. “[But] I had found a new way into the story, and so I decided to adapt the piece into a play.

Miller decided he needed to hear the story out loud, prompting him to reach out to No Refund Theatre to host the live reading.

“My employers [at Schwab Auditorium] were interested in doing a socially distanced live broadcast of the play,” Miller said. “What started out as just a simple reading with actors on Zoom has become this live broadcast event.”

The show was without sets, props or a musical score. Each performer was set on stage with nothing but a script in front of them.

The stage was arranged with all the performers spread six feet apart from each other while a camera filmed and broadcasted the performance live. Each performer also wore a mask.

Miller said having actors together in one room was a special opportunity, since live performances are more rare as the spread of the coronavirus continues.

“Outcasts” follows David, who is coming to terms with a series of traumatic events that happened in his past. As the story progresses, it’s revealed that other characters are going through similar trauma.

“The show’s really about secrets — not necessarily what the [character’s] secrets are, but why we keep them,” Miller said. “It delves into why we feel we need to hold things from other people.”

For example, student athlete Chad deals with inner turmoil that spreads to his relationships, starting the primary conflict in the show.

Performer Aidan Cole, who plays Chad, said the show has a sense of relatability. The play takes place in high school and is told from the perspective of seniors living their teenage years.

“What’s pretty interesting is a lot of them have some baggage from older people in their lives, but they’re not mentioned at all,” Cole (senior-musical theatre) said. “It’s all told from the perspective of young people figuring out how to move forward with their lives.”

Miller wanted to tell a story about what his high school experience was like. He wanted to avoid telling stereotypes about high schoolers, such as the “popular kids” or “mean girls,” and just tell a story about ordinary teenagers.

“This show is about people who are trying to find their way in life,” Miller said. “There are no good or bad guys. It’s about finding yourself and being okay with how not everything will be perfect.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were some difficulties in preparing for the show.

For example, Mary Rose Valentine, the show’s dramaturg and editor, missed the typical rehearsal process and the rewards that came with it.

“You [normally] get so close to your cast members that at the end of a production, you’re like undressing and cuddling with each other completely platonically. There’s so much personal connection,” Valentine (sophomore-theatre studies) said. “[Now], we don’t have that. We can’t make eye contact, touch each other, feel the tension of certain staging conditions, because we have to stay behind our computer screens or six feet apart.”

Valentine said it was important to find this personal connection in a different way.

“I saw one of the cast members briefly on campus just passing by,” Valentine said. “I didn’t get a chance to even say hi but just knowing I would immediately have a friend there gave me a taste of what I was missing since quarantine started.”

Cole felt similarly and also talked about the struggle of “Zoom fatigue,” and found the experience different from anything he experienced before.

“There’s something different about going to class and coming back, and having to be in front of a screen all day,” Cole said. “It’s just difficult.”

While the performance was broadcasted on Oct. 9, the play is still a work in progress. Even days before the show, Miller was rewriting certain aspects of the story.

“I have rewritten the ending for this play three times in the past week,” Miller said. “I’ll think that I have it and I’ll send it off to our dramaturg, and then I’ll hear it from the actors and say ‘Nope! This is awful.’”

A New York based theater company, Theatre United, reached out to Miller to plan a live reading of “Outcasts” whenever in-person events are possible.

Despite the challenge of attending class and working on the play, Miller is still hoping to make the story the best it could possibly be.

“It’s not just a passion project anymore,” Miller said. “There are people who will tune in hearing this, and I want to make sure this is a good work of art for people to enjoy.”