You won’t hear a word of English in some of the best movies out there.

Many people are turned off by foreign language films due to the inconvenience of reading subtitles. But, those who abstain are missing out on an entire realm of top-notch cinema.

Foreign language films are worth watching because of the diverse culture. When you only watch English language films, you’re seeing the world through a narrow lens that excludes most of the world’s cultures.

But, not understanding the language spoken in a film and resorting to subtitles are only a minor drawback.

Any distinguished film must be multifaceted, meaning it manages to tell its story effectively in more ways than one. Whether that be through artistry, cinematography or acting, the best films should be impactful regardless of if the viewer can fully understand the spoken language.

For example, in French director Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which was inexplicably absent from the 2020 Academy Awards, language takes a back seat to superb acting and cinematography in the film surrounding a late 18th century romance between a young painter and a bride to be.

Even though I could understand the film myself as a French speaker, I observed that the dialogue in this film only complemented the superb acting by leading actresses Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant.

Subtle body language, genuine facial expressions and convincing chemistry between the two leads conveys the poignancy and credibility of the film’s storyline much more than any spoken words.

In “Pan’s Labyrinth,” Mexican director Guillermo del Toro portrays a fantastical drama of a young Spanish girl who discovers a maze. The film takes place during World War II.

Expert creativity in special effects — which can be observed in the design of the labyrinth itself as well as the fantastical creatures — renders an eerie atmosphere in a film that borders on the horror genre.

Another reason why foreign language films are so overlooked could be the lack of representation of these films at popular award shows.

The Oscars includes just one category for foreign films and just one nominee permitted per country. As a result, great films such as the aforementioned “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” don’t receive the Oscar nomination they so clearly deserve, which effectively hinders the propagation of foreign language films as a whole.

In 2020, the Best Foreign Language Feature award that has existed since 1956 was renamed Best International Feature Film.

Interestingly, the award’s name modification did not change its rules, which still include qualifications such as a predominantly non-English dialogue and a creative team largely native to the nominating country.

The new title for the category is somewhat problematic because it labels itself as representing international films, but limits its nominees to foreign language films while excluding international titles in which the spoken language is English.

This year, “Parasite” became the first foreign language film to win Best Picture, after it became only the tenth foreign language nominee for the honor.

The South Korean dark comedy about class disparities between families largely impressed critics from around the world and became one of the most talked about foreign language films in recent memory.

Nonetheless, the Academy ultimately doesn’t do enough to recognize foreign language films, which comes at no surprise considering its American roots. However, that is not a reason to avoid recognizing foreign films that are just as good, if not better, than domestic ones.

In all honesty, I have not deemed foreign language films worthy of my attention in the past, but recently I’ve discovered that I have neglected some of the most enjoyable films of all time. In fact, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” has become one of my favorite films.

Everyone could do themselves a favor by checking out a new movie in a different language.

