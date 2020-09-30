For many Penn State students, their laptop stickers say something about who they are.

The stickers vary from student to student, including where they get their stickers from. Nonetheless, one can typically learn something about a student by looking at their laptop.

Websites like RedBubble and Etsy — and sometimes free stickers — are some of the sources where many students find stickers.

Eli Barcomb has a lot of stickers on his laptop from RedBubble, as well as a sticker that was bought on a trip to Mount Rainier. Barcomb also has a variety of other types of stickers on his laptop.

“The motorcycle themed ones are all ones I had lying around from buying motorcycle gear and parts over the years,” Barcomb (junior-electrical engineering) said. “I put them all on the laptop over the course of last spring break.”

According to Barcomb, his favorite sticker is one of James Hetfiled from Metallica that says “Yeah” on the singer's sunglasses. He said it’s a “big meme” in the metal community.

Paige Taylor also had a few stickers that were from RedBubble, a variety of other companies and one from Taylor’s (freshman-film) friend who sells stickers from her Instagram, @amichkart.

Other students also get their stickers from some unique places.

Lara Waldt, said she received most of her stickers for free since her freshman year from the outdoors store Appalachian Outdoors, Penn State’s graduate student association and her friends.

Waldt (junior-plant sciences) has a sticker of a pie on her laptop from her friend from Malaysia. She said she is saving room on her laptop for a big sticker of the character “Appa” from “Avatar the Last Airbender.”

Additionally, Otis Williams also has a collection of stickers on a newer laptop, but this does not include the over 50 stickers he has collected from a variety of bands, artists and the skate communities.

Williams’ (senior- energy engineering) favorite sticker is of the lead guitarist of the fictional band “Dethklok” named “Skwisgaar Skiwigelf.” He said his girlfriend drew it and had the drawing made into a sticker.

Some students also have sentimental values attached to some of their stickers.

Marlena Fortune has some stickers on her laptop that have a deeper meaning to her, including her favorite sticker that says “Make Yourself Proud.”

“It is my favorite quote, and it reminds me to be proud of myself every day for little things and big things,” Fortune (sophomore- public relations) said. “No day is a waste if I do something I am proud of.”

According to Fortune, while there are different people with different interests around Penn State, laptop stickers have been growing in popularity over the years. She says stickers are something everyone can come together and enjoy.

“I think people are constantly looking for new ways to express themselves, and stickers are a super cheap option,” Fortune said. “Now with online classes and working from home, I think people want to have a laptop that is more personalized and entertaining to them, since they are now on it more times than not.”

