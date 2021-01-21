For Penn State students Chris Greer and Jackson Long, the search for something to do during the coronavirus provided a unique business opportunity: making homemade custom rugs.

Greer (junior-information sciences and technology) and Long (junior-supply chain management) began making rugs after watching an online video about the rug-making process.

Since then, the two friends have made a business selling their own homemade rugs through their company Rug Drop.

Greer and Long began selling their products in September and have since sold over 40 rugs.

The Rug Drop Instagram page features rugs with designs such as fraternity letters, as well as a variety of logos from various companies, bands and sports teams. The company takes requests for custom designs through direct messages.

In December, Rug Drop hosted a giveaway of a rug featuring the face of Kanye West’s bear mascot from his album “Graduation.”

Greer and Long said they plan on doing more giveaways in the future.

Devin Laserna purchased a rug featuring Kobe Bryant’s #8 Lakers jersey from Rug Drop.

To Laserna (junior-finance), small businesses and artists in State College should be “more appreciated,” and Rug Drop is an excellent way for students to show their support.

“I saw them take this idea from nothing to being a fully operating business out of their own hard work and determination,” Laserna said. “I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Nick Guarna is an acquaintance of Greer and Long who also supports the pair’s business.

“I was pretty impressed with [Rug Drop],” Guarna (senior-broadcast journalism) said. “They have an efficient way of going about things, and they’re good at what they do.”

According to Greer and Long, the process of rug making is “easier than most people think,” and Rug Drop can make “anything under the sun” into a rug.

The pair use a machine called a tufting gun to stitch the rugs through a canvas, a process that takes about two hours. Then, specialized glue is used to hold the rug together. All together, it takes about six to seven hours for Rug Drop to make a custom rug.

Like Laserna, Guarna agreed it is important to support small businesses and artists at Penn State.

“A place like State College always seems to have chains and large businesses that are easy to open up,” Guarna said. “But when you can support a college student, it feels like it goes toward something greater.”

Though Greer and Long are unsure as to whether Rug Drop will continue as a business after graduation, the pair said they hope to make the company “as big as possible” while they are at Penn State.

“It’s a unique part-time job we’ve created for ourselves,” Long said, “and allows us to have a lot of fun, too.”