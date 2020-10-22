In 1920, women were granted the right to vote in U.S. elections. Today, 100 years later, Penn State held a 12-hour event in celebration of the history of women's rights.

At 10 a.m., the College of the Liberal Arts at Penn State started its annual 12-hour Marathon Read via Zoom.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The theme of the event was “Voices of Power in Women’s Activism.” This theme was chosen for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

Readings that were featured emphasized female activists’ efforts in fighting for women’s equality.

The event opened with readings of both the 19th and 24th Amendments, followed by the works of Kate Chopin, Sojourner Truth, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and many other women.

“Let’s listen for the audacity in these readings. I want to say, too, that it is appropriate to share a set of activist readings in marathon form,” Debra Hawhee, McCourtney Professor of Civic Deliberation and professor of English and communication arts and sciences, said.

Hawhee read both amendments and then started Chopin’s “The Awakening.”

Sue Paterno read next followed by dozens of other faculty, student and alumni readers throughout the day.

President Eric Barron and his wife Molly Barron appeared later in the afternoon and participated in the reading of “The Awakening” as well.

The links for each reading were posted in the chat so attendees could follow along.

The College of the Liberal Arts has been reviewing pieces to read for the event since summer. Faculty within the English department and comparative literature department received an open-ended survey over the summer to provide Marathon Read with ideas.

Additionally, a second wave of emails were sent to those with expertise in studies such as women’s literature, gender and modern political rhetoric, according to Joe Bueter, an assistant professor of English and marketing. Bueter is also the recruitment specialist for the English department.

Bueter said this is the first time Marathon Read was able to have readers attend from different Penn State campuses — including Fayette, York and Shenango.

“This is a big university. It’s more than just University Park so it’s excellent to be able to include those audiences,” Bueter said.

Bueter said the intention of Marathon Read was not to target voters, even though some texts were based on citizenship and politics. Instead, he wanted attendees to be inspired by the works to fight for what they believe in.

“I would hope that they would find a writer that they maybe weren’t aware of and explore their work a little more,” Bueter said. “It’s got the possibility to meet people where their interests are and amplify [them].”

Even after the Marathon Read, Hawhee said the fight for women’s equality is not over.

“Activism is, itself, a lot like a marathon whose finish line is well past the visible horizon,” Hawhee said.

