Michael Steele, a Republican political analyst, discussed the current political climate in the United States during a virtual lecture Monday.

The Student Programming Association hosted the lecture with Steele. The event was held on SPA’s website.

Raised in a Democratic household, Steele joined the Republicican Party at 17 for the 1976 presidential election.

Steele was selected as the first Black lieutenant governor of the state of Maryland from 2003-2007. Later, he was the first Black Republican National Committee chairman from 2009-2011.

In late 2011, Steele became a political analyst for MSNBC and recently joined The Lincoln Project. The Lincoln Project is a political group aiming to prevent the reelection of President Donald Trump, according to its website.

Steele emphasized that he still identifies politically as a Republican even though he joined The Lincoln Project. However, Steele said he “will see” where he stands after the 2020 election.

During the lecture, Steele said from the time the Clinton administration ended in 1996 until the 2016 election, voters pushed out “against politics.”

Steele also said Trump “spoke to the angry people” in 2016 and was “straight up” to the American people during his campaign.

“[Donald Trump] kept his word,” Steele said. “There are trues, realities and promises made.”

Steele continued the lecture toward how 2016 was relevant to the 2020 election.

Through a live chat feature, an attendee with the screen name “Lisa” said if Trump is reelected it will be “the end of the Republican Party.”

User “Clare Dentner” asked what the “future of the Republican Party looks like if President Trump loses in November?”

Steele said there are still “uncertainties” for what the election and the debates will hold. However, he agreed there will no longer be a Republican Party if Trump is reelected.

“The future's not pretty,” Steele said.

Additionally, Steele said the main difference between this election and the 2016 election is the coronavirus, the economy and the growing civil unrest in the country.

“How do you move the country through it, and who should we trust?” Steele said. “What are our expectations playing out? How much more damage can we take? How do voters look at this, because the polls are reflecting it.”

A user with the name “Emma” addressed “fear-driven politics” and the “divide they create/deepen.” The user then asked how the United States can find a “way out of this deep divide.”

In response, Steele encouraged college students to vote.

“The only way to defeat the game is to show up to the game,” Steele said. “You and I share the same space, different views, but at the end of the day, we are all Americans.”