Eric Andre
Courtesy of SPA

Penn State’s Student Programming Association will hold a virtual Q&A with comedian and actor Eric Andre at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. 

The event is free for Penn State students. 

Andre is best known for creating and hosting "The Eric Andre Show," according to a SPA press release.

Andre has also been in movies like “Popstar: Never Stop Stopping” and Disney’s live action version of “The Lion King," according to SPA.

The Q&A session will be moderated by actor and writer David Gborie.

Students interested in attending the event can sign up and submit questions for Andre here.

