Before the pandemic, Penn State student Amara Eke created art full of color and messages of social justice.

However, students like Eke (senior-fine arts) now are working toward finding artist inspiration in the midst of uncertainty.

Nearly a year since the shutdown of the country, Eke defined her experience as “really humbling.”

Previously, Eke “was doing really big, large scale acrylic paintings” and now uses “colored pencils on a sketch pad.”

“[The pandemic] kind of forces you to be creative in ways that you were not usually being creative in,” Eke said.

Moreover, Joe Beam said he misses the camaraderie typically present in the art community.

“I have to go more out of my way to get those types of conversations and critiques, just because of the nature of human interaction right now,” Beam (senior-fine arts) said. “The process itself hasn't changed much because as artists, we are pretty reclusive and like to work in our own studios and focus away.”

Beam is not alone in this — Julia Edelmann said it is wistful to see so few people in an environment that typically draws a large crowd.

“I think the biggest hindrance that I've seen, especially in the Penn State community, is just not being able to collaborate as much [because of] social distancing in the studios and not having your professors around,” Edlemann (senior-art education and fine arts) said.

Edelmann thinks this increased alone-time has made working more difficult.

“I feel like it has been a little bit hard to get in and do the work because it is really sad to walk into a huge empty floor with three people on it,” Edelmann said.

The challenge of being an artist during a pandemic goes beyond the collegiate level, as Penn State alumnus Devan Shimoyama said it is “strange” to not have people seeing his work in person. Shimoyama graduated in 2011 with a degree in fine arts.

Shimoyama said he used to frequently visit his friends’ studios and galleries to see their work.

“So, the sort of sense of community has shifted for sure, and experiencing work in person is severely limited,” Shimoyama said. “Therefore, it is kind of sad to make work, and then only a few people get to see it in person.”

Additionally, Edelmann said her motivation to create “wavers” because of the pandemic and returning to school.

“I was getting really randomly inspired by a bunch of stuff, and I felt good about what I was making, so I wanted to keep going,” Edelmann said. “But I think that, as with all things, it gets a little monotonous, so I kind of became unmotivated, and then I got back to school, and then I was motivated again and then kind of back and forth.”

Eke said the coronavirus has been a struggle for some due to lack of resources, but she is making sure to keep herself busy.

“A lot of people… are giving up or not pushing as far because they do not have their usual setup,” Eke said. “But I am just trying to make it through… so that I do not fail, but also I am constantly making stuff [so] I do not feel like I am falling behind creatively.”

Eke also said it is important to “record the times” and has put a heavy emphasis on making her work last.

“I feel like I am putting more intention into what I make now,” Eke said. “I really want stuff to have purpose and kind of a long lasting impression, because I think that just means more in the long run.”

However, Shimoyama said he is able to enjoy his work slightly more during the pandemic.

“I think it was a time in which things slowed down a lot,” Shimoyama said. “I had an opportunity to play a lot more in the studio and not have the kind of pressure of anything in the immediate future.”

As a newcomer to the art community, Beam said he has yet “to lose any of the fun.”

“I switched my major from an architecture-related major, so I am actually pretty new to the whole studio environment and being a so-called artist,” Beam said. “So, while being relatively new to the practice of it, it doesn’t seem like much has changed — it's just the experience itself is a little more nuanced and isolated.”

Pandemic or not, the significance of art shows no boundaries. Edelmann simply said “art is important” and thinks “people should dive in and appreciate what we have.”

“I think that people just seem to think about it more, and I think that people shy away from thinking and talking about art because they feel like they do not understand it,” Edelmann said, “which is completely untrue because art is what you make out of it.”

Beam urges people to exit their comfort zones and “seek out creative outlets.”

“[Art] is a real great refuge, and it can help you work through things you didn't even know you had to work through,” Beam said.

To support artists during the pandemic, Shimoyama said there are “a multitude of ways” to help out.

“I have some friends that are looking for work,” Shimoyama said. “They're trying to find odd jobs and things like that to sort of maintain themselves through this.”

Shimoyama thinks helping artists financially can lead to artistic growth. He said “pointing [artists] to… opportunities” can allow them “to explore and experiment.”

