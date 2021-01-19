Discussing the organization’s dedication to social activism, Urban Bush Women co-artistic director Samantha Speis will join artist Michael Mwenso for the opening event of his spring 2021 “Meeting the Moment” livestream series, which will take place via Zoom 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The virtual visit is part of the Center for the Performing Arts’ “Up Close and Virtual” series.

The online event is free of charge, open to the public and will include a real time Q&A with the audience.

It was made possible through contributions from the center and a grant from the University Park Student Fee Board.

Throughout the discussion, Speis will navigate the role legacy plays in influencing social change and how Urban Bush Women helps give voices to underrepresented groups and individuals.

