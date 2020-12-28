Nearly 70 years after the events of 2017’s mega hit “Wonder Woman,” the DC Extended Universe’s iconic superheroine — also known as Diana Prince, played by Gal Gadot — trades the horrid trenches of World War I for the vibrant, ambitious era of the ‘80s in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

While returning director Patty Jenkins’ film is an aesthetic spectacle to behold, its substance doesn’t quite stick the landing. By the end of its 2 hour and 31 minute run time, “WW84” manages to get its point across, but not without a melange of triumphs and shortcomings in the buildup.

After numerous delays from the film’s original late-2019 release date, Warner Brothers opted for a simultaneous theater and HBO Max release on Dec. 25.

“WW84’s” visually stunning opening scenes feature a young Diana, played by Lilly Aspell, competing in a heart-pounding obstacle course with fellow Amazon warriors in her homeland of Themyscira.

The film’s premier action display serves to lay the foundation for the eventual transition to 1984 where we encounter Diana nearly 70 years after terminating the god of war Ares and bringing an end to the First World War.

In “WW84,” Diana works in archeology and cultural anthropology at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. with insecure and underappreciated colleague Dr. Barbara Minerva — a.k.a Cheetah — played by Kristen Wiig.

Diana fights the occasional mall crime as the awe-inspiring Wonder Woman we know and love, but we also see a more human side of the immortal half-goddess in the film’s first act.

After watching her pilot lover Steve Trevor’s, Chris Pine, ill-fated plane disintegrate into the night sky at the conclusion of “Wonder Woman,” Diana leads a rather lonely and dispirited life.

However, Diana’s longing to reconnect with her deceased counterpart becomes reality when her and Barbara uncover a citrine Dreamstone enchanted with the power to grant a wish in a moment’s notice.

Once the stone falls into the hands of TV personality and megalomaniac leader of Black Gold Cooperative Max Lord, Pedro Pascal, chaos ensues and it becomes clear that every well-intentioned wish comes at a hefty price.

Even with a sub-par script at times, “WW84’s” stellar lead cast largely succeeds at injecting credible conviction into each character.

Gadot returns majestic as ever in the role of Diana, reinstating the unrivaled superhero grandeur she so brilliantly manifested three years ago.

Effortlessly owning each action sequence and dialogue alike, Gadot once again shines in a memorable performance that remains true to the heroine.

Pascal masterfully and enthusiastically takes on the con artist Lord, capturing the failing businessman's charismatic facade with his co-existing lust for power.

Wiig, who is new to the series, impressively portrays Barbara’s transition from insecure and humble to a recklessly confident villain later in the film.

While it doubtlessly entertains, “WW84” is inhibited by questionable plot decisions on the part of Jenkins and co-writers Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham — the most striking of which is the apparent resurrection of Steve.

Diana and Steve charmingly rekindle their romance that never quite reached its peak in the previous film, but following the pilot’s heroic and seemingly irrefutable death at the conclusion of “Wonder Woman,” Steve’s presence in “WW84” feels unearned and unnecessary.

The film treats him as nothing more than a plot device used to drive the film’s central theme rather than a genuine character, which gives Pine little opportunity to either wildly impress or disappoint in the role.

From ever changing rules of magic to a bizarrely incorporated political conflict in the Middle East, “WW84’s” storyline feels like a convoluted mess at times, with the viewer left guessing at exactly what the film is trying to convey.

The film’s final act delivers a highly relevant and powerful message regarding the value of truth over lies and the detrimental effect of greed — in which Diana is also complicit, although its execution somewhat weakens the impact.

On the heels of the film’s predecessor whose World War I-era combat sequences magnificently introduced Diana’s physical prowess, “WW84” is surprisingly devoid of action for much of its run time.

In fact, Diana’s screen time decked-out in her Wonder Woman gear compiles to less than 10 minutes over the film’s first hour and a half.

“WW84” evidently attempts to delve deeper into Diana’s character and demonstrate the fierce Wonder Woman also has a human side. Although considering the film’s length, one would hope to see the heroine’s depiction as a vulnerable individual and badass fighter equally and adequately represented.

The most troubling part lies in that the entirety of Diana’s inner embattlements revolve around Steve and her desire to have him back in her life, and I wish the film would have spared us the suggestion that Wonder Woman — of all people — struggles to find purpose without a man at her side.

Although Wonder Woman befittingly embodies a feminist icon, some serious questions should be asked of “WW84’s” representation of female empowerment.

For example, Barbara’s downward spiral into villainy stems uniquely from her jealousy of Diana and any woman she deems better than herself. Otherwise, a tangible conflict between the two is nowhere to be found.

Pitting two women against each other resulting from one’s envy of the other doesn’t exactly make for great feminism, and neither does the depiction of a superheroine hung up on a man for over six decades.

Despite the film’s many flaws, “WW84” is far from unwatchable.

Aesthetically, the film passes with flying colors. Jenkins thankfully doesn’t repeat the CGI-ridden mess that was “Wonder Woman’s” finale, and special effects only enhance scenes in “WW84” rather than overtake them.

From the halls of the White House to the deserts of Egypt, “WW84’s” action sequences — albeit few and far between — emphatically deliver the necessary thrill.

At the same time, Jenkins wonderfully characterizes the time period through lively and colorful set designs, as well as authentically ‘80s costume choices.

Hans Zimmer’s excellent musical score emerges as one of the film’s greatest feats. From the opening scene in Themyscira to Diana’s final showdown with Cheetah and Lord, Zimmer finds the right sound for every moment — big or small.

“Wonder Woman 1984” may not live up to its predecessor, but its compelling message and dazzling aesthetic provide a much-needed spark of joy in a year that has given little reason to celebrate.