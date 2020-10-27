As a white man, Justin Baldoni believes he has learned a lot about privilege and diversity during his time as an actor — and he seeks to share his experiences with those around him.

Baldoni, an actor and filmmaker most known for his role on “Jane the Virgin,” appeared at a virtual lecture hosted by Penn State's Student Programming Association Tuesday.

Baldoni was originally slated to hold a discussion in March, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baldoni said he was disappointed to not be able to hold the event in person but was eager to share what he has learned throughout his acting and directing career.

Moreover, Baldoni discussed his experience on “Jane the Virgin,” which featured a predominantly Latino cast.

“I’m so grateful for my experience on the show as a white person, because I got to learn what intentional inclusion and diversity actually means,” Baldoni said.

The actor said “Jane the Virgin” had an inclusive environment for learning about race and diversity.

“Our show was, I believe, true intersectionality. There was so much compassion, understanding and intentional inclusion, that it was helpful for me,” Baldoni said.

Baldoni detailed how the show opened his eyes to the importance of surrounding oneself with a diverse community of people.

“Privilege is blind to those who have it,” Baldoni said. “I didn’t even recognize my own biases sometimes, and thank God I was able to see, because I was surrounded by the people I was surrounded by.”

Baldoni also said he thinks the film industry must do better in racial inclusivity in front of and behind the camera.

“If we’re making projects in the film industry and the television industry that are meant for the world — that are meant to make a difference in the world or to make people feel seen — then the people that make it also have to represent the audience and the viewership,” Baldoni said.

Later, Baldoni provided insight into the role religion plays in his life. He is a follower of the Bahá’í faith, which is a religion focused on the worth and unity of all religions.

“A central theme and component in the Bahá’í faith is justice and social justice, and I’ve learned a lot, especially recently over the last handful of years, about what that means and the weight and responsibility that someone in my position has,” Baldoni said. “I’ve honestly just been trying to use my voice for good in any way that I possibly can.”

Baldoni discussed one of his several upcoming books titled “Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity,” which delves into his own journey of discovering what it means to be a man. He said the book was inspired by his 2017 TED talk.

“I wanted to reach men, and I wanted men to know that it’s not easy being a man and that I understand the complexities of it,” Baldoni said. “We have to look at how we’ve been socialized as men and that socialization is passed down from generation to generation.”

Through his story, Baldoni said he hopes to “invite other men” to see how they’ve been socialized.

“The intention of sharing my story and being on that stage or writing a book is to make you then think about yours and question yours because that, at the end of the day, is how we grow,” Baldoni said.

While reflecting on life during the coronavirus pandemic, Baldoni ended the lecture with a message of encouragement for the students in attendance.

“I think you guys right now are going to change this world in such a massive way, because you’re going to see problems coming that the next generation didn’t see and already have solutions for them,” Baldoni said. “You are seeing the world in a completely different way, and I believe that’s going to become your superpower.”

