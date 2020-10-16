Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week's Collegian playlist featured staffer is football editor Benjamin Ferree.

Ferree (senior-broadcast journalism) started working for the Collegian his freshman year as a sports candidate. He has covered men’s hockey, football and was the assistant sports editor in the spring.

Ferree said he mainly listens to rap, although he recently began listening to indie and alternative music as well. He also enjoys classic rock and 80s music, which was something his parents played frequently.

“It’s been a good mix between rap and indie/alternative type things,” Ferree said. “Especially while I’m sitting down and doing work.”

Here are some of Ferree’s favorite songs right now:

1. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

Ferree said this was a recent find for him. He said a good friend recommended him the new Glass Animals’ album, and he was impressed with the entire catalog.

“I didn’t want to put too many songs from this album on this list,” Ferree said. “So, I decided to go with Heat Waves.”

He said “Heat Waves” is a fun song to listen to with his friends during the summer. Ferree said the whole album is “fantastic.”

2. “m.A.A.d. City” by Kendrick Lamar

3. “I Wonder” by Kanye West

4. “Views” by Drake

Ferree said “Views” is one of his favorite Drake albums, which came out when he was a senior in high school.

“I get nostalgic listening [to this song],” Ferree said. “My fun fact with this song [is] when I was in high school, I was in our TV studio, and I had a morning show called ‘Views from the Bench.’ I used this song for the intro, which was absolutely a copyright infringement.”

He said between him “fanboying for Drake” and nostalgia, this song had to make the list.

5. “Goodie Bag” by Still Woozy

6. “Roses” by Manwolves

7. “Back In Black” by AC/DC

Ferree said he loves AC/DC, and he listened to the band all the time with his dad. He also said the song would always play during warm up while he played sports in high school.

“It has a bit of nostalgia there,” Ferree said. “But in general, I’m just a big AC/DC fan. ‘Back in Black’ is probably my favorite song by them.”

8. “Love Me Do” by the Beatles

9. “Dr. Feelgood” by Mötley Crüe

Ferree said he watched a Netflix film about Mötley Crüe’s origins. He said the film made him appreciate the band more, as well as the wild nature of rock in the 70s and 80s.

“That was a really good movie,” Ferree said. “So that’s why [this song] made it in here.”

10. “Under Pressure” by Queen, David Bowie

11. “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

“It’s ‘Dancing Queen,’” Ferree said. “How can you not like Dancing Queen?”

Ferree said this is one of his favorite songs to play when his friends are around. He said it makes him want to “get up, sing and dance around.”

He’s also a fan of the “Mamma Mia!” movies and watches them with his roommates.

“We try not to hide our shame in liking [these] movies,” Ferree said. “As bad as they are at times, they’re great movies.”

12. “EARFQUAKE” by Tyler the Creator

13. “War Baby” by Roddy Ricch

Ferree said this song was recommended to him by a former Collegian staffer, Caleb Wilfinger. He said he was looking for new songs to listen to and asked Wilfinger.

“Lyrically, he’s just exceptional,” Ferree said. “The way he vocalizes certain things and expresses his life in his lyrics [is exceptional]. He talks a lot about his past, seeing people he knows die and get arrested. He does a really good job of expressing that through his music.”

He said Ricch is one of his favorite rappers at the moment.

14. “way back” by Travis Scott

15 “Celebration Station” by Lil Uzi Vert

16. “Let it Happen” by Tame Impala

Ferree’s playlist can be found here.

