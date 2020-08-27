Jason Derulo brought energy to celebrate the first week of classes at Penn State with a virtual concert hosted by the Student Programming Association on Thursday.

Derulo’s performance was one of the many virtual events available for students this semester to provide entertainment while still trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

The event was free for Penn State students.

SPA previously hosted Shaq for a virtual concert on Aug. 20.

The concert was performed through a livestream. Derulo was coming from a soundstage in his home in Los Angeles.

Derulo opened the show with his 2010 song “Whatcha Say.”

He followed with some of his more popular songs like “Savage Love,” “Want to Want Me” and “Ridin’ Solo.”

To add a bit of excitement to a setlist consisting of slightly older songs, Derulo also included his latest single “Take You Dancing.”

There was a bit of self-promotion from Derulo for the new music video for “Take You Dancing” as well.

According to a press release from SPA, the “Take You Dancing” music video has received more than 14 million views.

Moreover, Derulo incorporated aspects of an in-person concert, such as lighting and sound effects, to improve the experience. The singer had a dance crew with him as well.

While performing his 2013 song “Trumpets,” Derulo used visual effects, like photos of trumpets.

While Derulo performed many of his biggest hits throughout the night, many students were waiting for the singer’s most iconic line: his own name.

Derulo began many of his songs in the early 2010s by singing his name. This musical element appears in songs like “Ridin’ Solo” and “Whatcha Say.”

Viewers were able to use a live chat feature during the concert to interact and post their reactions. The audience members using the chat selected a username before posting any comments.

“He can sing ‘Penn State’ but not ‘Jason Derulo,’” a user with the screen name “JaSoN dErUlOoOoO” said in the chat.

Other students in the chat continued to ask Derulo to sing his name.

“That’s literally what made him famous, he has to sing his name,” another user with the name “Mrs Derulo” said.

Later, Derulo shared a few words with the Penn State community about how the spread of the coronavirus has given him time to learn. He mentioned an increase in spending time with his family, and gave suggestions for other activities people can take part in while in isolation.

Additionally, Derulo mentioned Penn State a few times and offered some words of encouragement to students.

“I believe in you, so you should believe in you too,” Derulo said.

After the concert ended, some students remained in chat to cheer Derulo on for an encore performance.

“Wait is he done, what what what I am not ready,” user “happy human” said.

Other students expressed disappointment to see the night end and asked again for Derulo to come back to sing his name.