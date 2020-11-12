Imagine sitting in one room for at least 10 days, with nothing to do but schoolwork and self-entertainment.

For some students, the idea is unimaginable.

However, for students who have tested positive for the coronavirus or were exposed to it, they must be isolated or quarantined with no outside contact.

On-campus students who test positive must isolate in Eastview Terrace for at least 10 days, while on-campus students who were exposed to the virus must quarantine in Eastview for 14 days.

Meanwhile, off-campus students can choose to isolate or quarantine in Eastview, or do so at their off-campus residence.

Student Julia Wilson, who tested positive for the virus, said she knew how to keep herself entertained during her time in isolation.

“I [drew] a lot,” Wilson said. “I [would] have little dance parties sometimes. I [took] hour-long showers, and I [did] a lot of schoolwork.”

Wilson said she would learn new dances on TikTok during her “parties.” She also sat by the window in her room and admired the view.

Moreover, Wilson said the Eastview staff did a great job of keeping those in isolation “sane.” Wilson said the staff members sometimes held virtual bingo nights and hosted guest speakers.

“Trace McSorley came in and we got to talk to him, which was really cool,” Wilson said.

Mia Sullivan said she also enjoyed the events the staff puts together. Sullivan (freshman-marketing) said staff members also gave out Halloween candy.

Sullivan, who was exposed to someone with the virus and tested negative, said she lost a lot of motivation being stuck between four walls during quarantine, but FaceTime sessions with friends and family kept her going.

Sullivan added she spent most of her time watching Netflix, doing homework, sleeping and ordering DoorDash because “the food sucks.”

Sullivan said every morning at around 9 a.m., she would get a “menu of the day” email for the Penn State-provided lunch. About an hour and a half later, she would hear a knock on her door.

“They would put boxes of lunch in a bag,” Sullivan said, “and another bag filled with two to three waters.”

Sullivan said later, at around 3-4 p.m., she would receive another delivery, which included dinner, more water and breakfast for the next day.

Cayley Neal also said the Eastview food wasn’t great, and she was bored during her time in isolation after she tested positive for the virus.

“I woke up for my classes, grabbed my lunch that was at the door, took a nap after that and did some homework,” Neal (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

She also watched Netflix, played “Among Us” and crossword puzzles on her phone, and caught up on a lot of sleep.

Neal said this became a routine, and she ultimately couldn’t wait to be released.

Breydon Kramer, who was isolated at his off-campus apartment, said he has been taking it easy since he got the news of his positive test in mid-September.

Kramer (junior-information sciences and technology) said he spent a lot of money on DoorDash and Instacart during isolation.

He also said he enjoyed watching “New Girl,” “Scream” and “Bates Motel” on Netflix in his spare time when he wasn’t studying.

“You just have to embrace [isolation] and make the most of it,” Kramer said.