Three weeks after her first dog died, Courtney Bongiovanni contacted the Nittany Beagle Rescue about fostering a dog listed on its website, Maggie May.

“It really felt like something was missing around the house,” Bongiovanni said. “[I contacted them], and it just kind of went from there.”

Now, Bongiovanni is one of several who fosters dogs for the rescue. As for Maggie May, she found her forever home when Bongiovanni adopted her shortly after.

The Nittany Beagle Rescue is a nonprofit organization located in central Pennsylvania. Its focus is to rescue and shelter beagle dogs that do not currently have a home.

As the rescue is a nonprofit, Nittany Beagle Rescue president Cathy Kassab said all of its staff are volunteers.

Kassab said the rescue takes beagles that come from different situations, such as strays, abuse and families who can no longer support them financially.

The shelter was started in the early 2000s by Chris Abbe, who fostered dogs at his home. After Abbe had to move, he created a board of directors and organizational structure, according to Kassab.

According to Bongiovanni, fostering is the process of providing a temporary home for a dog until it is able to find a permanent living situation. Dogs can be fostered for a week up until one year.

Kassab said when the rescue was initially formed, nearby shelters would still euthanize any animals they felt would not find a home, which was a primary motive in beginning the rescue.

“Shelters are full of beagle mixes,” Kassab said, “especially around here.”

With so many beagle mixes in shelters, Kassab said there was a great need for a rescue like this to be created.

Additionally, Kassab said with the popularity of beagles in general, many people who adopt beagles are not prepared to take care of them.

“Beagles are hounds, and they follow their nose. A lot of people aren’t prepared for that,” Kassab said. “They’re also very energetic dogs and just a handful. They’re not for everybody.”

Kassab said the shelter was foster home based, with affiliated homes spread across the state.

“Nittany provides everything for [the people who foster],” Bongiovanni said. “They provide beds, crates, everything. The only thing you need to provide is a loving home.”

The rescue’s presence in State College is primarily through its monthly PetCo showings and a nearby kennel, which has donated spaces dedicated to beagles and the Nittany Beagle Rescue.

Volunteers in the area — including Penn State students — can sign up to walk dogs from the kennel or assist with the PetCo showings.

“We’ve had a lot of students over the years volunteer with us,” Kassab said.

Other events the rescue have held include a Christmas event where beagles could take a picture with Santa, as well as the “Bark in the Park” event at Medlar Field.

Kassab said it’s rare for undergraduate students living alone to adopt a dog, because the rescue requires any adopters to be financially independent. However, she said many graduate students have adopted beagles from the rescue.

Students or families eligible to adopt a beagle can visit a showing in person to retrieve application forms or download these forms off its website, Kassab said.

Applicants are then interviewed and vetted, and those who meet the rescue’s criteria are invited to meet the dog through their foster homes, Kassab said.

With the coronavirus pandemic, operations have changed for the rescue.

According to Kassab and the rescue’s treasurer Lisa Smulligan, events like the PetCo showings have been canceled, and the amount of beagles coming into the rescue have slowed down. Donations have slowed as well.

With the rescue covering all the costs involved with taking on a beagle, including medical expenses like shots and microchips, the slowed donations have hurt.

“[This all] gets a little pricey at times,” Smulligan said. “And with the pandemic and everyone out of work, there’s not as much donations, so that’s a little unfortunate.”

The rescue is still taking any beagles offered to them, however. According to the rescue’s website, a 6-year-old beagle, Boh, is currently up for adoption. Additionally, the rescue will hold its annual online auction “Beaglepalooza” on its Facebook page, from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14.

According to the rescue’s Facebook post, the event will feature over 130 items to bid on canine-related merchandise.

Several of the volunteers have adopted dogs through the rescue itself.

For example, Kassab said she currently owns 13, many of which were difficult to place in other homes.

Bongiovanni, who said she was called the “crazy beagle lady” at work, has always loved dogs as children, and knew she would adopt eventually.

“I had a little wooden dog with wheels that I used to walk around the neighborhood,” Bongiovanni said. “That’s how much I wanted a dog.”

One of the dogs she adopted after Maggie May was a beagle named Blue, who came from a family who “couldn’t deal with her fearfulness.”

“[Blue] was afraid of everything,” Bongiovanni said. “She wouldn’t go outside on a leash, she wouldn’t eat or go potty in front of us… she was just frightened of everything.”

But after Blue met Maggie May, she began to come out of her shell.

“I remember the first night, Maggie was in her dog bed, and [Blue] curled up next to Maggie and just snuggled with her,” Bongiovanni said.

Soon after seeing this, Bongiovanni adopted Blue, who gradually became more comfortable around the house.

“Maggie really helped Blue come out of her shell and show her what it was like to really be a dog,” Bongiovanni said.

Bongiovanni said other dogs helped Blue acclimate to her new environment, such as a beagle they fostered named Lady, who taught Blue how to play tug-of-war.

Ultimately, Kassab said the beagles and the rescue’s mission inspires her and the others to keep going.

“These dogs need a home,” Kassab said. “These dogs need someone to love them. They need to be on a couch in somebody’s home, just hanging out and having a good time. They deserve a good life.”