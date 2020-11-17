The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will conclude its three episode run of “Front Row: National,” the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s free online concert series beginning Nov. 19.

The event is part of the Center for the Performing Arts' “Up Close and Virtual” fall season.

“Summer Evenings IV,” which was recorded in August, will be available to stream for free from 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 until 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

Co-directors David Finckel and Wu Han will introduce three performances including Francesco Geminiani’s Sonata in C Major for Cello and Continuo, Op. 5, No. 3, Joseph Haydn’s Quartet in F Major for Strings, Op. 50, No. 5, "The Dream” and Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring Suite" for Ensemble.

After the performances, Finckel and Han will lead a discussion with cellist Marica and violinists Phillips and Lee.

Finckel and Han performed together at the CPA in 2005, according to a CPA press release. Finckel performed at Penn State in 1990, 2002 and 2009 as a member of Emerson String Quartet as well.

More information about future "Up Close and Virtual" events can be found here.

