Many celebrities are also American citizens — even despite the differences in lifestyle and socioeconomic status. However, celebrities often become influencers, so their opinions reach wider audiences and receive more response.

This is especially the case when it comes to politics.

Matt Jordan, associate professor of media studies and head of the department of production studies, referenced Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Barack Obama in 2008 as a prime example of celebrity influence in politics.

“Celebrities have long been one of the ways of getting people to change behavior or at least think about changing behavior,” Jordan said. “Because [Oprah] was such an influencer, that perhaps brought more than a million people to [Obama] during a time when he was kind of getting some traction in the primaries.”

Jessica Myrick, an associate professor of communications, sees celebrities as a “bridge” for those who are not interested in politics.

“One of the main effects we can think about when celebrities talk about politics is that it gets our attention...” Myrick said. “So it's less clear if they change people’s votes or not, but they definitely do get our attention in our very celebrity-driven culture.”

According to Jordan, Hollywood is mainly Democratic, so celebrities can be used as “a populist bludgeon in politics against people.”

Many celebrities have come out and publicly endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are among a few influential celebrities who have shown support for the former vice president.

Student Samarth Parekh said he is for celebrities supporting candidates, as well as them urging people to vote.

“Celebrities have the right to voice their opinions,” Parekh (freshman-finance) said. “I actually really like how this year they are telling everyone to go out and vote.”

However, Parekh believes some celebrities seem “less educated and spread false information,” which could harm voter decision making.

The only issue student Levko Higgins sees with celebrities urging voter turnout is a possible Democratic bias.

“I encourage people to vote, I think you should encourage people to vote, and the people who are celebrities should encourage people to vote,” Higgins (junior-nuclear engineering) said. “Whether they happen to be blue or not, that's up to them, and this year regardless of their [party] color, I think it's perfectly fine to encourage people to vote.”

Another student Ella Miller sees celebrities as important in politics, because younger voters devote “more attention to celebrities than politicians.”

“I think it is good for [celebrities] to put that on their social media so that people can see that,” Miller (sophomore-public relations) said. “I feel like it reaches more of a younger generation than the news does.”

Moreover, actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson was one of the many to announce his support for the former vice president, but came under fire for doing so.

A viral post on Facebook claimed the actor had lost over 48 million followers on social media after endorsing Biden. However, numerous fact checks showed that the post was incorrect, and Johnson in fact gained followers after his endorsement, according to PoltiFact.

To Myrick, whoever spread the false information about the actor was attempting to “minimize the impact” of his decision.

Myrick also said fact checking has been key during this year’s election season.

“I think it's good that we do have so much fact checking [and] reporting this cycle more so than we've seen in previous election cycles,” Myrick said. “So there were stories that came after that say ‘no, that's not true [Johnson] actually gained followers,’ which goes back to the main point that celebrities can influence people.”

Jordan said the reason people spread misinformation is simply because “it is effective,” adding his own interpretation of a famously attributed Mark Twain quote to summarize its effectiveness.

“Lies get out there faster than truth can get its boots on,” Jordan said.

