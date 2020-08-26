Before the pandemic, it may have been hard to believe an entire 200-person lecture would potentially be able to see the walls of your room.

But with so many classes now being held remotely, it may be time to take some pride in the decorations of the dorm, apartment or house you may need to take classes in. Here are a few options for websites to shop while continuing social distancing to stay safe:

Redbubble

This website has everything you could ever dream of in terms of wall art. They offer art board prints, art prints, canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, mounted prints and posters. Redbubble also sells tapestries to throw over a bare wall.

As for what kind of pictures and art are the subject of these wall decorations — the art varies from just about anything you could think of.

Etsy

Etsy can leave the option for a bit more customization up to the customer, as there are a lot of sellers hand-making the products themselves. So, if you want art specifically with your name on it so your professor won’t forget it on Zoom or if you want to show your Penn State pride, Etsy may be the place to go.

The prices on this site range from extremely affordable to expensive — so it’s great for any budget.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

SPA to host virtual concert at Penn State with Jason Derulo The Student Programming Association will host a virtual concert with singer, songwriter and …

Amazon

Of course, Amazon is an obvious choice for anything when online shopping — especially since it’s quick. If you’re more on the impatient side, look for one of their quickly shipped products to slap onto your wall.

Another great thing about Amazon is they have so many options to choose from or customize in all departments for any budget. Whether it’s a new shelf, frames or just posters, the possibilities on Amazon are endless.

Society6

Society6 is an easy-to-navigate website dedicated to home decor. You can filter through color themes for their posters. They also offer a great selection of curtains, throw pillows and blankets in case your professor doesn’t mind you Zooming from bed.

All of the different options have consistent prices, so you won’t have to sacrifice one thing you want more than the other because it’s cheaper.

Wayfair

Wayfair has a range of prices for a wide variety of wall decor. They have a lot of bigger paintings to choose from but you can filter through different sizes, colors, subjects, styles and materials to find the perfect fit for your new room.

This company is also well known for its furniture, so if that’s what your room needs, then this might be a good place to look.