Whether it’s the poetic lyrics or the energetic instruments saturating the background, some Penn State students think music positively impacts their mental health.

Donia Abdalla said she enjoys listening to all different types of music. From the upbeat songs that make her want to dance, to the instrumental songs that allow her to relax, Abdalla (junior-kinesiology) thinks all music creates a positive atmosphere.

“[Music] brings life to any environment,” she said.

Abdalla said music is essential for studying because it helps her focus. While some cannot concentrate with background noise, she said music helps her productivity.

“If I’m listening to music that’s just instrumental, it tunes out everything else,” Abdalla said.

Additionally, Abdalla said she likes certain songs that bring back good memories. For example, “Ain't No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye is a song she sings with her sisters.

“[This song] brings us together,” Abdalla said. “We know the lyrics word for word, so we’ll just vibe out to it in the car.”

Moreover, Mackenzie Daly said she thinks music can improve her mood by helping her to remember happy memories.

Daly (sophomore-broadcast journalism) remembered when she got her first car and played “Life Goes On” by Lil Baby on the radio. She said she turned the volume up and put her windows down so everyone could hear it.

“It was a good day,” Daly said. “It was sunny outside.”

Similarly, Cassidy Tsuchiya said music enhances her mood.

“You can listen to it when you’re doing homework, while you’re exercising, and you listen to it in the car,” Tsuchiya (junior-marketing) said. “It makes everything better.”

Thus, Tsuchiya said she never listens to sad songs when she is feeling down. Instead, she prefers high-energy EDM songs to feel better.

Contrarily, Harper Andre said she chooses her music based on how she’s feeling, but she does not limit herself to just one genre when she is either happy or sad.

Andre (sophomore-labor and employment relations) said she finds comfort in the lyrics.

“[Music] helps me when human interactions can't,” Andre said.

Because of this, she said music improves her mental health. Andre said music is powerful, and it makes her feel closer to home when she is away.

Additionally, Tsuchiya thinks music generally brings positivity to her mental state and to her life. She said music is a way to build connections — a way to feel free, and it is everlasting.

“[Music] is never-ending,” Tsuchiya said. “It’s going to be with us forever and that’s a special thing.”