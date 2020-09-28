If you’re in need of inspiration for a new iPhone home screen after downloading iOS 14, don’t fret. Here are a few easy steps to make a Penn State layout.

Apple recently released the iOS 14 update. This update allows users to install “widgets” to make their home screens look more unique.

A widget is a customized box you can download on your screen. In order to get the widgets on my phone, I first downloaded the apps “Widgetsmith” and “Color Widgets.”

Next, I went into “Color Widgets” where I clicked on the top widget box. I used this app to create my time and date widget.

When I clicked on the box, it gave me the option to change the size and color of my widget. I chose blue and white.

After saving the widget, I went onto my homescreen and held down until the apps started to move.

Once this happened, I clicked on the add arrow in the top right, scrolled down to “Color Widgets” and selected the widget I wanted to put on my screen — then it appeared.

For my screen, I only used “Color Widgets” for the time and date. I used “Widgetsmith” for the pictures.

In “Widgetsmith,” I clicked on the “Small #1,” then clicked on the “default widget” screen. You can use “Widgetsmith” for time and date widgets, though I just chose not to.

Instead, I scrolled down to the custom option where I chose “photo,” and then selected the photo at the bottom of the screen. Next, I chose the photo I wanted to use.

Then, I repeated these same steps for “Small #1-4” and placed a different photo in each of the custom widgets.

After, I placed all of my photos where I wanted them on the screen. I moved the home screen and clicked the add button, this time selecting “Widgetsmith.”

Then, I selected which number of widget pictures I wanted to add into the box.

Finally, I repeated the same process for the other three widgets that are displayed on my homescreen.

