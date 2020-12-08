If there is one thing that may not change this year amid the coronavirus pandemic — it’s holiday shopping. Some people have found ways to buy holiday gifts and practice social distancing at the same time, including Penn State students.

To kick off the holiday shopping spree, Black Friday is the day dedicated to early deals for the winter season.

Ben Diaz, a student who worked on Black Friday, said retail stores were still busy even with limited capacities and social distancing guidelines within each shop.

“It wasn't like what you see on TV with people lined up outside of the doors early in the morning, but it was the middle of the day,” Diaz (junior-digital and print journalism) said. “We still had a really good flow of traffic in terms of customers.”

Another student who worked on Black Friday, Allie Martin, reported a significant decrease in the amount of customers.

Martin (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she usually sees many locals come in on Black Friday, but this year many of them did not show up.

“Normally I go Black Friday shopping at the mall the night of, but everything [was] closed [this year],” Martin said.

Calvi Teste said he went Black Friday shopping for the first time this year.

“It wasn’t crowded, but it was a little unsettling because of COVID,” Teste (freshman-finance) said.

According to Teste, the stores had little variety in terms of their products.

“Don't count on stores having much. If you have a specific thing that you want — research it,” Teste said.

According to Andrea Prest, she will do most of her holiday shopping online because the cases of the coronavirus are rising in her hometown of Chicago.

“For my family, I decided to get some Penn State merch from downtown State College while I was there,” Prest (freshman-communications) said.

Prest said she got some good online deals, but she thinks not every product can be trusted when ordered online.

“There's always that little worry that a product you buy might get damaged in the mail,” Prest said.

Osamu Onizuka-Kherchi said he is debating which items to buy online and which to buy in person.

“I do like going to the mall to see it, but I don’t want to go in there and run into a crowd,” Onizuka-Kherchi (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

Instead of shopping for gifts in person, Erick Liu said he waited until Cyber Monday to get the online deals.

“They have those lightning deals, and you have plans to buy one thing for someone and then you're like, ‘Wow, this is a great deal too’, which leads to a lot of unexpected purchases,” Liu (senior-marketing) said.

Nick Scipione said he will also do most of his shopping online — especially through Amazon — but he will miss in-person shopping this year.

“A fun part about shopping is that it is cool to do with other people,” Scipione (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “It is a nice way to spend time with family.”

With everything that is different this year, Diaz said the shopping aspect won’t change, but the thrill of gift giving will be missed.

“With all the COVID restrictions, you won't get those Secret Santas or white elephants that people do,” Diaz said.