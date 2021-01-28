During an atypical semester with a later on-campus start, some Penn State students are still looking forward to spring.

Alexandra Hatfield said she is hoping coronavirus cases will be controlled in Centre County, because she wants to enjoy her in-person classes this semester.

Hatfield (senior-meteorology) and her meteorologist classmates spend most of their time in the Walker Building, so she said it would be nice for them all to be able to hang out and collaborate.

“To not be able to work together as we normally would has been pretty tough,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield also said she is looking forward to the open house held every year by the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences. She said it invites all interested and accepted students and holds activities like pairing mentors and mentees.

“You can hang out with [the new students] for the day,” Hatfield said. “And it’s so fun to tell them about the college and the fun stuff we do.”

Most importantly, Hatfield said she is hoping for an in-person graduation ceremony this semester.

“We have so many buildings on campus,” Hatfield said. “So I feel like we could spread out and social distance effectively just to give the students who’ve worked so hard that opportunity.”

Catarina Rodrigues said she is in full support of Penn State bringing back in-person classes this semester.

Rodrigues (freshman-food science) hopes everyone will still socially distance, but she is confident the university will do its part in holding students accountable.

She said she misses in-person classes, because she thinks it is easy to get distracted while working virtually. She said it’s easy to resort to keeping your camera and microphone off in online classes — which she thinks leads to a less active learning experience.

Rodrigues also said she is ready for Penn State’s spring weather, her new classes and going back to her job at the Lion’s Pantry.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

+4 The evolution of style | Penn State students’ fashion before and after starting college New school, new people, new you: the college experience leaves room for Penn State students to switch up their fashion choices.

“Maybe… in the near future, distributing the vaccine to students will be good,” Rodrigues said.

Moreover, Jake Eranackal said being able to see his classmates and peers face-to-face in some classes is “pretty cool.”

Eranackal (junior-computer science) said he will feel comfortable in a classroom setting if people wear masks correctly and follow Penn State guidelines.

“We’re all pretty smart,” Eranackal said. “Most of us follow the rules or else we wouldn’t be here.”

Eranackal said he enjoys the mix of online and in-person classes. Sometimes he prefers staying home, but he is looking forward to walking around campus and getting fresh air.

With spring weather slowly creeping in, Eranackal said he wants to stay on top of his school work.

“In the springtime when the weather gets warmer, you start to lose a little focus,” Eranackal said.

Also, Eranackal is excited for the first virtual THON.

Catalina Perez said she hopes the spread of the coronavirus will lessen so she can continue to look forward to returning to a bit of normalcy.

Perez (senior-general science) said she is not taking any in-person classes this semester, but she thinks the option for in-person classes gives students the opportunity to interact more effectively.

Although she does not have in-person classes, Perez said she doesn’t have to sit in her room all day.

“On campus, they let you go in those learning rooms,” Perez said. “So it feels like you're still in a classroom setting.”

Perez said she’s looking forward to her 400-level psychology classes and wants to sharpen up her essay skills. She thinks these skills will help her in the future.

“In person, it’s easier to be focused and pay attention to the professor,” Perez said. “Online, I can watch recorded lectures or study at my own pace.”