2020 saw music streaming reach its zenith, raking in over 872 billion streams across all platforms, according to Variety.

Now, with a new year, some Penn State students are eagerly anticipating new music.

Hunter Smith said he is hoping for new drops from two particular artists.

“First one that comes to mind is the new SZA album,” Hunter (junior-public relations) said. “That is the one I am looking forward to the most. Another big one that I think is probably going to come out this year is the new Adele album.”

It has been some time since either artist released a project — nearly four years since the release of SZA’s debut album “Ctrl” in 2017 and nearly six years since Adele’s third project “25” was released, according to Pitchfork.

Smith said he thinks the music industry is now “tricky” for artists due to the coronavirus.

“I think when the pandemic first started, it was kind of a weird situation,” Smith said. “I think a lot of artists were not sure whether it was an appropriate time to release music.”

Aarushi Jadhav sees the coronavirus pandemic affecting the subject matter of artists’ work in a more “introspective” way.

“I think COVID has definitely shaken up the status quo in a lot of ways people do not realize before,” Jadhav (sophomore-material science engineering) said. “This isolation has really pushed us to think more about ourselves and our place in this world and how easily our society is shaken by things like this. In a way, we will have this music that is a little more reflective than anything else.”

Jadhav has one album in particular she is anticipating in 2021: “L.W.” from the group King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, which will be released Feb. 26.

“I am really looking forward to [‘L.W.’] because [King Gizzard] is just a really good band, and they put out music at a literal frantic pace, and it is always something new,” Jadhav said.

George Lewis, director of operations for Movin’ On, is “a pretty big fan of Lorde,” and hopes to see something new from the alternative pop singer.

“I do not know if it is actually confirmed or not, but obviously she has been teasing a third album for a while,” Lewis (junior-recreation park and tourism management) said. “If that does end up coming, that would be one of the biggest of the year for me.”

Lewis said one of his most anticipated albums that already dropped is the Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys’ “Welfare Jazz.”

“[‘Welfare Jazz’] is already one of my favorites,” Lewis said. “I have had it on repeat a lot.”

From the perspective of artist output, Lewis made the argument for both an increase and decrease in the amount of music released in 2021. He said most artists have more time to record new music without live events due to the coronavirus.

“So, I would not be surprised if we saw more music,” Lewis said. “But at the same time, you could make the argument the other way that artists are not exactly inspired to make music right now. Maybe they are dealing with things of more importance.”

Grace Puy, director of events for the Student Programming Association at Penn State, is curious to see how albums will fare if there is no touring or promotion surrounding them.

Puy (junior-advertising) referenced Lady Gaga’s 2020 album “Chromatica” — which she said has “so many artistic elements to it” — as she wondered if Gaga will continue to release new music or if she will wait to tour with the album.

For touring to start again, Puy said vaccines will be the difference between venues opening up or remaining closed, but she thinks the summer’s drive-in model of concerts will be prevalent in 2021.

“In terms of actual normal concerts and [the] live music festivals we saw before, I really do not know if I expect that to come back this year or not,” Puy said. “There are a lot of festivals still planning on doing stuff this summer or pushing it closer to September or October in hopes that vaccinations will be more wide spread by then.”

