The coronavirus outside is frightful, but the TV is so delightful.

December is finally here and ‘tis the season to binge watch Christmas movies.

In the ninth month of a devastating pandemic, it’s the perfect opportunity to find a little bit of joy and recall a simpler time.

For those who celebrate, numerous Christmas-themed films have defined the holiday over a span of decades.

Here are the top 10 best Christmas films to watch this season.

10. A Christmas Carol (2009)

Charles Dickens’ classic novel “A Christmas Carol” has been adapted to film countless times, but renowned actor Jim Carrey injects a fresh panache into Disney’s animated version of the 19th century holiday tale.

The film captures the creepy atmosphere of the three apparitions that visit Ebenezer Scrooge and features great voice acting.

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Writer Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is not your typical holiday movie, as it intersects with Halloween.

As a result, the film contains some spooky vibes through its story of Jack Skellington as he attempts to bring Christmas to his home of Halloween Town.

The film is exceptionally unique in its artistry and animation.

8. The Santa Clause (1994)

Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin, who watches himself transform into Santa Clause after the real one falls off a rooftop.

This heart-warming story is always fun to watch during Christmastime.

7. The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

This film’s unique tale of Santa’s decision to skip Christmas one year is charming and entertaining.

Creative stop-motion animation and a masterful artistic approach still impress nearly 50 years after the film’s release.

In addition, a well-written script and catchy musical numbers like “Snow Miser” and “Heat Miser” are always a joy to revisit each winter.

6. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

While this film has gone overlooked among younger generations, it’s still a classic that is well worth a watch.

The plot revolves around George Bailey, played by James Stewart, whose difficult circumstances lead him to contemplate suicide. Thus, a guardian angel named Clarence visits Bailey on Christmas Eve and shows him a world without his existence.

An uplifting tale in the end, “It’s a Wonderful Life” spreads a hopeful message that hasn’t lost its luster in the last 74 years.

5. Home Alone (1990)

As one of the most well-known Christmas films of all time, “Home Alone” is a must watch every year.

Macaulay Culkin showcases an outstanding performance as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old whose family leaves him behind from their Christmas vacation.

Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern deliver comical portrayals of Harry and Marv, the burglars who terrorize Kevin. Charming and hilarious at times, “Home Alone” marks a film achievement that won’t be replicated anytime soon.

4. The Polar Express (2004)

Out of Christmas films released in the 21st century, “The Polar Express” ranks among the best.

Excellent voice acting performances, notably from Tom Hanks, embedded in a heart-warming story about belief and holiday spirit designates this film as a staple during the Christmas season.

3. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

As a complement to the famed Christmas song about everyone’s favorite reindeer, this stop-motion animated film is an absolute classic.

From reindeer, to elves, to snow monsters, each character is well-designed and adorable in its own right. The music does an excellent job of setting the tone — at times festive while more somber at other parts.

2. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Of the several film adaptations of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Universal’s live action version starring Jim Carrey still reigns supreme.

Lively, funny and poignant at times, this film is worth a watch every December.

1. Elf (2003)

It should come as no surprise that the story of Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf takes the top spot. A film with timeless humor and a carefree spirit never fails to put a smile on the face of its audience.

“Elf” has that special something that never gets old.