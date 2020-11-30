On her seventh studio album “Plastic Hearts,” Miley Cyrus brandishes a spunky new identity that shines brighter than any past version of herself.

The album contains 15 tracks, each highlighted by Cyrus’ powerful vocals and superb backing tracks that evoke the glory days of rock music, while still appealing to contemporary pop listeners.

Cyrus’ lead single “Midnight Sky” is fantastic, showcasing the 28-year-old’s raw talent and inner rock star that has not made an appearance in her past works.

On “Prisoner,” Cyrus and featured artist Dua Lipa complement each other well. The catchy beat and impressive vocals from the two make this track a standout.

The two other collaborations on the album, “Night Crawling” featuring Billy Idol and “Bad Karma” featuring Joan Jett, flash a more retro rock ‘n’ roll sound.

Other highlights of the album include “WTF Do I Know,” a rebel anthem Cyrus owns to the maximum.

Another great track is “Plastic Heart,” from which the album takes its name. The song’s edginess and unmatched beats are a standout on the record.

“Angels Like You,” slows the rhythm down and provides relief from the more upbeat tracks on the album. The mellow breakup anthem does well to show Cyrus’ versatility.

“High” also trades electric guitars for an acoustic sound. The song highlights Cyrus’ vocal talent more than any other track.

On “Plastic Hearts,” Cyrus also features live covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and “Zombie” by The Cranberries.

Although Cyrus’ vocals are the star of the show, stellar backing tracks give each song a brilliant finishing touch.

Rife with electric guitars and emphatic drums, the album’s top-notch instrumentals sound amazing.

While “Plastic Hearts” checks nearly all the boxes for a first-rate album, it could have benefited from the addition of more tracks featuring other artists or perhaps more covers to further demonstrate Cyrus’ ability to rejuvenate old classic rock songs, while creating some of her own meant for the present day.

If there’s one takeaway from “Plastic Hearts,” it’s that the former Disney Channel star has come a long way since her Hannah Montana days.

In her past works, Cyrus has taken on the pop genre as seen back in 2013 with “Bangerz.”

Since then, she has drifted from an over-produced electro pop sound and toward a somewhat nostalgic, yet modernized rock vibe.

The punk rock style is refreshing and fitting for Cyrus, who appears to have found her niche as an artist with “Plastic Hearts.”

Cyrus’ newest work represents her artistic transformation and ultimate rebirth of her brand as a modern rock star.

