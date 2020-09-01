A year ago, dance organizations at Penn State would have never imagined performing six feet apart. However, this is their new reality.

Some performing arts clubs, specifically the dance clubs on campus, are experiencing more unique challenges finding ways to conduct meetings and performances.

Rêve Dance Company, a dance philanthropy club, is one of the organizations creating new plans for the fall semester.

“We’re still trying to figure out how practices work,” Rayna Miller, president of the dance company, said.

Miller (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said her team plans to try and safely see each other, even if it is not in a dance environment. She added that she would like time for team bonding, even if it has to be outdoors.

“We’re still friends outside of Rêve,” Miller said. “I hope things can go back to normal — not normal, but the new normal.”

According to an email from the Office of Student Activities sent to leaders of recognized student organizations, all in-person gatherings are suspended until Sept. 7.

The email clarified gatherings to include public or private meetings, events, programs or activities.

Throughout the suspension, community health will be monitored before clubs can operate in-person again, according to the email.

The dance club Volé is also taking a new approach to its fall semester practices amid the coronavirus.

President Alexandria Mills said Volé’s executive board made guidelines for the club based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus restrictions.

Mills (senior-early childhood and elementary education) said Volé members plan to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands and feet when arriving at practices and keep the windows open.

Volé is also permitting no more than 10 to 15 people at practices.

Nonetheless, Mills said the club is still planning to put on performances.

Like Miller, Mills said she is excited for this upcoming semester, whether it is normal or not.

Additionally, Penn State Dance Alliance is evaluating what its practices will look like.

Kelsey Wolf, president of Dance Alliance, said the club will make sure no dancers have symptoms before in-person rehearsals and meetings.

Dance Alliance also plans to enforce social distancing. Wolf (senior-biobehavioral health) said there are about 25 girls in the organization, so they will be separated into smaller groups to avoid having too many people at rehearsals.

According to Wolf, Dance Alliance is heavily involved in THON and Penn State Homecoming. She said some members of the organization are continuing to plan a showcase for their THON families at the end of the year.

“We’re still holding out hope that that can still happen,” Wolf said.

Wolf added that members plan to have Zoom meetings with Dance Alliance’s THON families. Members can potentially interact more with the families than in years past as the team has less practices, according to Wolf.

“I’m trying to make the most of everything... despite the challenges we’re facing,” Wolf said.

Also, the Chinese Classical Dance Club is another organization that is adapting during the spread of the coronavirus.

Mozhu Zhao, the secretary of the organization, said the club has canceled all practices and rehearsals for the fall semester.

“A lot of the members are in China now,” Zhao (sophomore-graphic design) said. “[But] we’re still welcome to new members.”

Zhao said the group would still like the club’s managers to take videos for their social media while the dancers are inactive for the semester.

“Social media is the only way we can be active now,” Zhao said. “Last year, we had a showcase planned last spring, but I don’t think that’s going to be happening either.”

Caliente! Dance Team, Penn State’s Latinx dance team, is also currently trying to adapt the club to a more virtual format.

Cydney Edwards, president of Caliente!, said the team is planning on conducting fully virtual meetings. In addition to these virtual meetings, it will also send out a weekly newsletter.

Edwards (senior-global international studies and Spanish) added that Caliente! will send out videos of dances that members will be required to familiarize themselves with during the semester.

Eventually, Edwards said Caliente! plans to put on performances.

“Hopefully everything gets back to normal soon,” Edwards said.

