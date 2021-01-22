Earlier in his career, retired professor Charles Dumas had just finished acting in “The Shadow Box” on Broadway as well as filming his part in the film “Die Hard with a Vengeance.” At one of the high points of his career, Dumas was asked to spend a year as a guest professor at Penn State.

“My agent said, ‘Wait a minute, you have a Broadway show, two films, a bunch of commercials,” Dumas said. “‘You don’t go when you’re at the top of your career to the middle of Pennsylvania when you’re successful.’”

Dumas swiftly disagreed.

“‘You mean I [should] only go to teach when I’m a loser?’” Dumas said. “I didn’t like that. If there’s anytime you should teach, it’s when you’re not losing, because you have something to say.”

The rest was history, with Dumas going on to become the first Black professor to receive tenure at the School of Theatre.

But despite his career on Broadway, in film and as a professor, Dumas wasn’t always involved with the world of arts and entertainment.

“I grew up on the south side of Chicago, was sort of a high-school dropout and wound up going off working for the civil rights movements,” Dumas said. “That was my real first career back in the ‘60s.”

Dumas was involved with a variety of committees and events in the civil rights movement, including the Congress for Racial Inequality, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the March on Washington in 1963 and going to Mississippi to help voters in 1964.

At one point, Dumas even wanted to go into law.

“I wanted to become a lawyer, because we needed lawyers in the movement,” Dumas said. “I went back to school, got my GED, got my associate’s and [bachelor’s] and wound up being accepted into Harvard and Yale’s law schools.”

During his brief career in law, Dumas began to involve himself more with theater, having only done “amateur theater” previously.

“I started as a writer primarily, and then as an actor and director,” Dumas said. “I was relatively successful.”

Dumas received his offer to become a guest professor at Penn State in 1995. One of his motivations for accepting the position was to spread awareness among young students.

“I wanted to work on the issues of racial justice and equality,” Dumas said. “I was allowed to do that by my boss, and I was also allowed to continue my career in film and theater.”

According to Dumas, he directed the first play written by a Black man “on the main stage for Penn State.” He said he was proud to contribute to an educational program and educate young people on social justice.

In addition, Dumas became a Fulbright Scholar and made several trips to South Africa, where he became inspired to use theater as a means to “promote social justice.”

During former President Barack Obama’s reelection, Dumas said he realized “people in central Pennsylvania” were misinterpreting his message, leading him to the next step in his career: politics.

“I decided the best way to get the word out was to run for office myself,” Dumas said.

Dumas was selected as the Democratic candidate for the Centre County’s House of Representatives.

“I had no chance of winning, but I ran anyway,” Dumas said. “[I wanted to] talk about the president’s platform, [to talk] about the kind of things that he wasn’t able to get out.”

His career in the arts and as a professor took him to the present, where, nearly 30 years later, he retired as a professor emeritus.

Despite his retirement, Dumas has continued working, producing and directing plays as well as being a guest lecturer and teaching classes at Penn State.

“Since I’ve retired, I’ve probably done more work in the past three years than I’ve done before the pandemic,” Dumas said. “I’ve been very blessed.”

For example, Dumas wrote and directed a virtual play, “The Osaze Project,” based on the death of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. He was shot and killed by State College Police officers on March 20, 2019.

When three officers arrived at Osagie’s apartment to serve a mental health warrant, Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife, and after an unsuccessful attempt to use a Taser on him, an officer fatally shot him.

“The Osagie’s are dear friends of mine,” Dumas said. “I went to Africa with them on a Fulbright study grant back in 2003, and I got to know them for six weeks as we went around Ghana.”

The play premiered live through Zoom on Nov. 13, 2020.

Penn State student Jillian Aebli met Dumas through the Osaze Project, where she played “Officer #3.”

“At the time, [we] didn’t know [what the person’s name] was,” Aebli (sophomore-acting) said. “But we were able to break down and figure out the status of Officer #3 based on the DA reports.”

Aebli said Dumas stressed the importance of telling Osagie’s story correctly, as well as making sure everyone involved “had their voices heard” during the progress of the show.

“No one is really just an actor anymore,” Aebli said. “You’re either an actor/director, or actor/writer.

“One thing I took away from the Osaze project is to not be afraid to use my voice.”

She praised Dumas’ efforts in making the process “very collaborative.”

“We had very meaningful conversations between actors and production staff,” Aebli said. “[We were able to] listen to everyone’s side and how everyone views each thing.”

Aebli said this was her first “social justice theater” project and wishes to continue working on other social justice projects in the future. She stressed the importance of these projects and the messages they express.

“I had my family watch the show and made sure they really paid attention,” Aebli said. “Not [just because I was in it], but because I feel families can be difficult because we all view things differently.”

Now, Dumas is working on a new musical about his great-uncle Willie Dixon, who he called “one of the fathers of the Chicago Blues.”

“He worked with Chuck Barry, was one of the inspirations for Mick Jagger, and he went to England for the American Folk and Blues festival in the early ‘60s,” Dumas said. “There was this guy who hung around with uncle Willie, ‘cause he loved blues music. He was this guy named Mick Jagger.”

The musical will be based on his life story and is called “Blues is the Roots.”

“A phrase he used to say all the time is ‘blues is the roots, and everything else is the fruits,’” Dumas said.

Additionally, Dumas is writing a book with his wife, Jo Dumas, an associate teaching professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. The book will be about their life stories as well as their work surrounding social justice.

“We had met 25 years before we came to Penn State,” Jo said. “We met registering voters. He was the leader of the team while I was just doing this five dollar an hour sort of thing.”

Jo said she was approached by her husband’s team, which connected the two of them.

“Somebody came over and asked if I could drive a stick shift, because they needed someone to drive a van,” Jo said. “So I ended up being his team driver.”

Dumas accredits the strength of his and his wife’s relationship to the situation in which they met.

“Our first commitment, interestingly enough, wasn’t to each other,” Dumas said. “What we were both involved in was the civil rights movement, the anti-war movement — something that was greater than ourselves.”

Now that he’s retired, Dumas sees the state of social justice today as something much different from when he participated in the civil rights movements of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

“We were knocking on the door trying to get into the room,” Dumas said. “They wouldn’t let us in. That’s why you have all these stories about the first person to do this and that.”

Now, Dumas says young people have the power.

“You’re not trying to knock the door to get in,” Dumas said. “And not only are you guys in the room, but you guys have seats at the table.”

Dumas said he observes young people trying to “change the table” that was “built on pillars meant to discriminate, exclude and dehumanize other folk.”

For these young artists, Dumas said it is important to fight for themselves.

“The first thing you have to fight is your family,” Dumas said. “And then the second thing you have to fight is society.”

Reflecting on his career, Dumas has no regrets about the trajectory and content of his work.

“It wasn’t something I was getting from doing New York and theater,” Dumas said. “I was getting famous and rich, but not that satisfaction of being able to change the world.”