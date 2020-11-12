On Sept. 18, Supreme Court Justice and women’s rights defender Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer.

Penn State alumnus Paul Brourman decided he would memorialize her in a way he knew best — through art.

“Pretty much everything she stood for was inspiring,” Brourman said. “I was particularly drawn to her combination of strength and human spirit.”

Brourman graduated from Penn State in 1986 with a degree in graphic design. He currently runs an advertising and branding firm called Sponge. He lives outside of Chicago in a town called Evanston, Illinois, with his family.

Brourman said painting has always been a “passion hobby” and “serious pursuit” for him, but it’s really become more of a second career in the last two or three years.

Brourman said he has three “very influential” female figures in his life: his mother, his wife and his daughter.

“I admire everything that Ruth Bader Ginsburg did to push for equality,” Brourman said. “Not just gender equality, but all facets.”

Brourman said when Ginsburg died, he felt “a heaviness.”

“I wasn’t sure what to do with that energy, except to try to start painting and capture something on canvas,” Brourman said. “I just decided I was going to paint.”

Ginsburg died on Rosh Hashanah, which is a Jewish holiday. Brourman, who is Jewish, said old teaching suggests when someone dies on this holiday, there’s a “special quality” in them, and they were needed until the very end of that particular year.

The morning after Ginsburg died, Brourman said as soon as he was awake at 8 or 9 a.m., he started painting. It took him about nine hours to complete the piece in his home studio.

“I was caught up in it and really moved by seeing her image start to come to life,” Brourman said.

Brourman said he started with a brush to “get the foundation in” but also used a palette knife, because he said it’s a faster tool. He also said the palette knife would make it easier to finish the painting in one day.

However, he said a palette knife is something he uses often in his work.

“It’s looser and more expressive, so for me, it really was the right method for this particular piece,” Brourman said.

Brourman titled his painting “The Tzaddeket,” which he said is a Hebrew title for somebody who “does good for others.” The final product is an oil painting that sits on a 16-by-20 inch canvas.

“I didn’t want to overwork this or overstudy it,” Brourman said. “I just wanted it to be a moment in time and to be an expression. That’s why there’s even some elements within the piece that it’s not trying to be a hyper-realistic piece — it’s meant to be an experessionate, more modern portrait.”

Brourman said his wife posted a picture of him painting the portrait on Facebook, and it “just kind of took off.” Many of her friends started posting and reposting it.

The popularity was “exciting” to Brourman, who said he didn’t expect it to garner as much recognition as it did.

Brourman said he posted his own post to Instagram and Facebook, and it received an “incredible” response. He said he added it to Pinterest and over a couple of weeks, it accumulated over 1,000 pins.

“It was a moment in time,” Bourrman said. “There were a lot of emotions stirring in [people] about her and about the subject, so I think it was a combination of the painting as well as the timing that people were responding to this.”

When choosing how to paint Ginsburg, Brourman said her being “face on,” directly looking to the audience, was important.

“I think that notion of confrontation is a front on, courageous position for her to be in,” Brourman said. “I wanted her to deliver a strong stare, a strong expression in her face, as well.”

Brourman said at the same time, it allows people to look directly in her eyes, which is the warmer side he was going for.

“Yes, she is all these things [people talk about], but she’s also a human being,” Brourman said. “There’s a soul within. From everything I had read and seen in the [“RBG” documentary] and such, I was moved by the person she was, as well.”

Brourman said his hope is when people experience this piece he wants them to “connect with her through her eyes or expression” and stir some kind of emotion in them “that’s personal to the viewer.”

For the past six weeks since Ginsburg died, Brourman said the painting has been displayed in the Evanston Arts Center in a “beautifully prominent way” in the window with nothing else around it.

“What’s so gratifying is how many friends and people I don’t know that have reached out to me to express what the painting did for them or how it moved them,” Brourman said. “For me, that’s pretty awesome, to get that kind of personal feedback.”

Brourman said the painting is potentially going to be for sale at an auction, and a majority will be donated to a cause that will be determined in the future in Ginsburg’s name.

“One way or another, there will be a large amount donated in her name,” Brourman said.

Brourman is a member of EvanstonMade, an arts advocacy organization with about 300 artists that connects them to the public. Lisa Degliatoni is the founder and director of EvanstonMade.

Degalitoni said Brourman joined the organization six months ago after the pair talked about selling art during the coronavirus pandemic and in “a dying gallery world.”

Degliatoni said the portrait of Ginsburg is “so beautiful.”

“I love that he chose that expression,” Degliatoni said. “It’s a really striking pose to choose. She looks like a badass. She’s a successful Supreme Court Justice.”

Degliatoni said other people have seen it online and “can’t believe how talented” Brourman is.

Brourman’s daughter, Zoe Brourman, who sometimes paints with her dad, thought his painting of Ginsburg was “pretty yet powerful.”

Zoe, 11, said her mom took her to the RBG museum in Philadelphia, before they all watched her documentary together and talked about all she accomplished. She said she’s currently the only girl on her middle school flag football team of over 100 boys.

“This makes me feel like I can do more things that boys can do,” Zoe said via email.