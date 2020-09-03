My increase in leisure time over the past few months has frequently left me staring at the Spotify home screen.

Although I am someone who generally listens to a lot of music, the spread of the coronavirus has really given me the opportunity to focus on discovering new music and figuring out what songs I really love.

For anyone looking to get into some new tunes, here are a few of my top indie songs.

Whether they help me relax or make me feel like I’m on top of the world, these songs have definitely gotten me through 2020 so far.

“Careless” by Beach Fossils

This feel-good, dream-pop sound perfectly captures the elated, euphoric feeling I had when I got my first taste of what it’s like to be a student at Penn State.

The lyrics, which speak about living life with no regrets, are something I imagine I’d hear in the soundtrack of a coming-of-age movie. I believe this song is a glimpse of what being the protagonist of that type of film must feel like.

“Ms. California” by Beach Bunny

If there’s one thing Beach Bunny specializes in, it’s writing songs listeners can relate to.

While this song is generally catchy and upbeat, its lyrics deal with a problem that almost everyone has experienced: jealousy.

The vocals are heartfelt. I can’t help but sympathize with the protagonist this song establishes in just under three minutes. Insecurities about not feeling good enough for someone is probably something that practically everyone has dealt with before.

“The Modern Age” by The Strokes

If you’re already familiar with indie music, chances are you’re most likely familiar with this song and The Strokes.

Released in 2001, this song employs many characteristics of indie rock and garage rock: lazy vocals, wild guitar riffs and a gritty production that makes it sound like it was recorded in your parents’ garage (hence the name garage rock).

This song is from The Strokes’ debut album, “Is This It.”

I think it’s a good representation of rock music in the New York City scene during the 2000s.

“If You Want To” by beabadoobee

As an insomniac, I immediately related to beabadoobee’s lighthearted tune about the lack of sleep “taking half her brain.”

Beabadoobee is an artist who draws both her fashion and musical inspiration from the 90s and early 2000s. I think this style is clearly shown here.

This song was stuck in my head for a week after I heard it for the first time.

Although it is not an old song, it still manages to capture a nostalgic feel.

I also recommend checking out the music video for this song because the singer sports a Penn State sweatshirt for part of the video.

“Fallingforyou” by The 1975

When I need something to calm me down or help me sleep, I put this song on.

“Fallingforyou” is very dreamy and hazy, yet soothing. The lyrics are beautifully written. It also has one of my favorite lines ever written: “according to your heart, my place is not deliberate.”

The vocals are soft and the chord progressions are relatively happy.

I think The 1975 is an amazingly versatile band. If you haven’t given them a listen yet, I would recommend starting with their first album and working your way up.

I saw this song performed live in 2016, and the atmosphere was astoundingly mesmerizing. Everyone in the crowd kept quiet so we could appreciate every blissful second of the song.