Derby, a student-run comedy group at Penn State, seeks to provide a creative space for women interested in writing, performing and expressing themselves comedically.

Derby President Rachael Hobbs described the need for a “safe space for women to bring their comedy.”

“There wasn’t really a space for us to bring our comedy in,” Hobbs (senior-psychology) said. “So we just decided to make our group. And it is quite different from anything else we have on campus.”

Derby’s social media manager Torin Cronin said one of Derby’s favorite comedy routines is a character she created, called “Greg the Magician.”

“He’s a sleazy, horrible, could-not-do-a-trick magician who was just there to get the ladies,” Cronin (junior-film production) said. “I walked out on stage to some rap song, didn’t do magic tricks and just grinded on stage. I just tried to get a girl the whole time.”

Greg is just one of many acts of the comedy troupe. Derby performs other styles of comedy ranging from stand-up to improv and everything in between.

The group has expanded membership to nonbinary people as well and is not limiting itself to members who identify with female pronouns.

“I mean, men are allowed to join too,” Hobbs said. “But we haven’t had any want to join yet, so that’s okay.”

Each show is created and written by the group’s members, in what Derby Secretary Kaitlyn Maria Gaus described as a “collaborative process.”

“[A sketch] could start with just someone coming up with an insane idea,” Gaus (senior-telecommunications and political science) said. “Last night, we were working on the ‘Real Housewives of Ancient Greece’ because our friend recently got back into ‘Percy Jackson.’ So we were cracking up just trying to find insane drama among Greek gods.”

The group has an unwritten rule when writing comedy, however, which is to “never punch down on marginalized groups.”

“I think if you have to be racist, sexist or homophobic to make a joke, it’s not a good joke,” Cronin said. “If you have to make fun of a community you’re not a part of, then you’re not a good comedian.”

Cronin said Derby performed live shows every Friday, often with other comedy organizations on campus, before the coronavirus. The group even performed a few times off campus at venues such as 3 Dots Downtown.

“And they paid us!” Cronin said. “That was crazy. Shocking.”

Due to the pandemic, however, the group has moved performances online, holding shows through Instagram Live or by creating pre-recorded specials to upload to Derby’s YouTube channel.

The members of Derby are often members of other comedy organizations on campus. For instance, Hobbs also works with Phroth, a satirical student-run newspaper publication, and also serves as vice president of Second Floor Stand-Up.

According to Gaus, groups like Derby and Second Floor often held shows in the same room on campus, Carnegie 113, which resulted in a mutual friendship between the different organizations.

Despite the closeness between the groups, the members of Derby often experience differing audience reactions based on which group is headlining on a given night.

“We’ll do a Derby show, and the audience will be freaking out and laughing so hard,” Cronin said. “Then on a different show, the same girl could do the exact same set, and it will just be quiet.”

Cronin said she believes the differences in reactions are due to the different target audiences of each club.

“I feel like a lot of people who go to Derby shows understand the principles of the club and genuinely want to go to laugh,” Cronin said. “I feel like a lot of people who go to [other shows] feel the need to be so impressed to laugh, when you should just be going to have fun.”

Moreover, Hobbs said she feels more comfortable performing for Derby compared to Second Floor.

“It was interesting seeing not only the difference in reactions, but also what I was willing to put out on stage,” Hobbs said. “For Derby, I was much more willing to joke about my body, my sexuality and just like women-centric things. I had a whole joke about having a ‘beta uterus.’”

With their work in Derby, Hobbs, Cronin and Gaus said they find themselves more confident than ever, crediting their comedy with helping them break out of their respective shells.

“I should not be this confident,” Hobbs said. “Derby has allowed me to become as big and loud of a person I want to be. It’s never told me I’ve been too much, and I feel like that’s something women, nonbinary, transgender or anyone else who’s been slighted by society needs.”

Moreover, the three said they were surprised to see how much of an impact Derby has had on their lives. For instance, Hobbs never imagined comedy could have an impact on her future.

“Now that I have it, hopefully, it’s something I won’t let go of,” Hobbs said. “Although, maybe I won’t be performing at the Apollo Theater.”

Gaus said she’s not sure about continuing with comedy for her career, but she still believes her experience in Derby has helped in her major.

“As a political science major, it’s been really helpful in learning to take down opinions I don’t agree with,” Gaus said. “It’s also something that’s really interesting to bring to an interview. Whenever I mention comedy, [companies] always want to talk about it. It really helps me stand out in an applicant pool.”

Cronin said she initially came to Penn State as a criminology major, but later switched to film. Now, she hopes to work in comedy as a career, with her sights set on places like Comedy Central or Saturday Night Live.

As for the future of the club, the coronavirus pandemic has the group hoping it can simply stay afloat.

“I know lots of other comedy clubs are just trying to stay active,” Hobbs said. “Knowing there’s still people out there who are interested, but maybe don’t have the energy, considering we’re in a pandemic… We’re here for them, and it’s the biggest hope I have for the future of Derby.”

Cronin agreed with Hobbs and hopes the club can return to in-person shows soon, as well as continue to be a safe haven for women who want to explore comedy.

“At the end of the day, I’m just excited to get back into Carnegie,” Cronin said, “because I think it’s a good experience for girls to be in an environment where they can create and be funny.”

