Aspiring filmmakers are always looking for an opportunity to have their content shown, and a few Penn State professors have made this possible — even in a virtual world.

The Centre County Film Festival held its second iteration this past weekend, Friday, Nov. 13 to Sunday, Nov. 15. The festival debuted in fall 2019.

In 2019, the festival was held at the Rowland Theatre, a 1,000 person theater about 30 minutes outside of State College in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania.

According to the festival’s website, tickets were free for students with an “.edu” account and $30 for non-student participants. Half the profits will be donated to organizations around the community.

There was also a variety of merchandise sold this weekend on the festival's website, including T-shirts, hoodies and masks.

Pearl Gluck, a film professor and filmmaker, is the director of the festival who wanted a wider conversation about film at Penn State, so she started the festival last year.

“After teaching for a little while at Penn State, I noticed there wasn’t really a film festival that brought in the amount of films that I would usually see when I went to bigger film festivals,” Gluck said. “It would be a great opportunity to do it, especially at the Rowland Theatre.”

According to Gluck, there was a “suggested” schedule, because people who signed up for the festival had access to most of the films and shorts right before the weekend began — unlike film festivals in the past where films are shown at certain times.

Gluck said the virtual setting was beneficial, since there were more films at this year’s festival. This year, there were about 50 films compared to the 2019 festival's 18 films.

“This is the time to look at how films can communicate,” Gluck said. “We are now on the phone all the time, and we are constantly communicating. I think being able to talk to people who do it professionally will give students so much knowledge of the field.”

Curt Chandler, a multimedia journalism professor and co-founder of the festival, curated several films for the festival and organized a lot “behind the scenes.”

While the festival may be virtual, Chandler said this was not stopping it from having the “magic” it would usually have at the Rowland Theatre.

“We are trying not to lose momentum,” Chandler said. “[The festival] is sort of a fun vibe. The films hit a huge range of stuff, from ripping out your heart and stomping on it [to] stuff that is hysterically funny.”

Chandler is an advocate for smaller films that tell good stories — including most of the festival's films. A few were created by Chandler’s colleagues, like the documentary “Franklin Manor” by Richie Sherman and John Beale, which is about trailer parks in the State College area.

“There's a lot of really interesting filmmaking that has never been seen before that deserves a little time in the limelight,” Chandler said. “The lineup we have is really good.”

There were also a variety of Q&As from different filmmakers each night of the festival — typically related to their films that were on the “suggested” schedule that day.

While the Q&As of the weekend varied, so did the types of films presented at the festival. Gluck said the festival lineup is very “international but American” since State College is such a diverse community. She said the festival was a way to globally connect the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was split into sections including kids flicks, thrillers, documentaries and pandemic shorts.

“Made in PA” was a section of the festival that featured films that were, as the title said, made in Pennsylvania, which contained the opening and closing night films.

The opening night film, “Definition Please,” was a film directed, written and produced by Sujata Day. Day, a Pennsylvania filmmaker, also starred in the film.

The lead character Monica is at a crossroads trying to figure out how to define her life after growing up in an Indian-American household.

Day, who was also on a Q&A panel Friday night, filmed “Definition Please” in May 2019 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where she grew up. Filming lasted for about two months.

“I wanted to capture how I grew up and show the beauty of the middle of Pennsylvania,” Day said. “A lot of people are connecting to the movie, regardless of where they are from.”

Day attended Case Western University, moved to Los Angeles right after college for engineering consulting work, and fell in love with acting and writing. About nine years ago, Day “booked” a job on “Awkward Black Girl,” as well as the HBO show “Insecure,” both with actress Issa Rae.

According to Day, Rae is a great mentor and encouraged her to write. That led to the beginning of “Definition Please” in 2017.

While the film was not autobiographical, Day fictionalized a lot of her own experiences into the film.

“Definition Please” is loosely based on Day winning her fourth grade spelling bee and her experience of watching spelling bees on ESPN, where the majority of winners were Indian-Americans.

“What if one of these spelling bee losers turned out to be a loser?” Day said. “That was kind of the premise of the film — but what are the reasons why this girl has turned out to be a loser?”

Day said she was “excited” because of how close Centre County is from where the movie was shot.

The festival may have included bigger filmmakers, but it was also very student driven, with students directing many short films. According to Gluck, the trailer, logo and web design were all made by students, and a student jury was compiled for the award ceremony held on Sunday.

“[Student involvement] is unique to us, and it is something we are very proud of. It's the reason this film festival is special,” Gluck said. “We are in a college town, and students bring that fresh energy anyway.”

Jack Meyer is a Penn State student who edited the trailer for the festival, created a short film that was presented in the student short film section Sunday, and participated in another live Q&A panel Sunday.

With Gluck as one of Meyer’s (senior-film) professors who encouraged him in making the trailer for the festival, Meyer cut pieces of different films to be presented at the festival into the trailer. He said it was “fun to make it cohesive” and was very “proud” of it.

Meyer’s films are usually published to his YouTube channel, and one of his animated shorts was displayed at the festival.

According to Meyers, he was also excited for some high-profile people and films to be shown, including the A24 film “The VVitch” directed by Robert Eggers, and Q&As with people from A24.

“Just to be able to ask questions and get my face out there is exciting,” Meyers said. “I think being virtual makes things more connected in a lot of ways.”

Meyers said the Centre County Film Festival has created a lot of opportunities for young filmmakers.

“We, as Penn State students, are going to get a larger audience than what we would normally have, and the idea that a filmmaker from across the country felt like [watching our movies] is really cool,” Meyers said. “It’s a cool platform for students to be involved.”

