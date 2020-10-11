Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture’s Department of Art History was awarded $225,000 by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The department will use the award to host the Sawyer Seminar.

The seminar will be a collaboration with the College of Liberal Arts.

According to a Penn State News release, the Sawyer Seminar is called “Transmission, Containment, Transformation: A Comparative Approach to Architecture and Contagion in Early Modern Cities." It will be held during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Sawyer Seminar will contain workshops, meetings, exhibitions, lectures and performances.

These activities will focus on how architecture changes due to physical, social and cultural threats. The seminar will also explore how the spread of the coronavirus has affected the environment, according to a Penn State News release.

“The Sawyer Seminar is a clear statement about the excellent work coming out of our university, and how this work is strengthened through collaboration across the colleges,” assistant history professor Amanda Scott said.

