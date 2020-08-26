The Penn State Office of Student Activities and Student Orientation and Transition Programs hosted a virtual cooking segment and Q&A session with “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski Tuesday.

The presentation and Q&A sessions were moderated by New Student Orientation leader Jack Craig.

After a short conversation between Craig and Porowski, the event began with Porowski showing how to make a salad dish with a French-style vinaigrette.

Porowski delivered instructions for making the dish while managing to answer a few light-hearted questions from Craig.

The Netflix star carried a comical conversation with Craig and the audience by answering questions like who Porowski thought might be difficult to cook for.

“The most intimidating [to cook for] is definitely Martha Stewart,” Porowski said. “I’ve just always admired and respected how precise she is about everything, and I’m one of the messiest cooks that I know. She’s always elegant and poised no matter what she does.”

Porowski eventually finished a salad consisting of mixed greens, which was tossed in a rice wine vinaigrette and topped with anchovies, radishes and toasted tamari almonds.

After finishing the cooking segment of the program, the event transitioned into an interview.

Craig asked Porowski about how he practices self-care during the spread of the coronavirus, advice for first-time cooks like college students and how the food industry could better support Black people, Indigenous people and other people of color who are chefs.

Porowski said he has coped with the spread of the coronavirus by keeping busy. He explained that he fosters a dog named Neon, takes pleasure in cooking outside of his professional career and overall enjoys the ability to focus on one thing at a time rather than juggling multiple different tasks.

For first time-chefs, Porowski suggested keeping things simple and avoiding complicated recipes.

Moreover, Porowski discussed the challenges people of color face in the food industry. He said a large problem is the lack of opportunities granted to Black chefs in comparison to white chefs, especially in education.

He also advised viewers to source food appropriately and to avoid “whitewashing” dishes with different steps and names.

The event closed with a Q&A where viewers were able to ask questions through a live chat feature. Questions focused around students worried about their future careers as well as advice for people who are questioning their sexual orientations.

“Stay curious, and don’t be complacent,” Porowski said to people who have concerns about the future.

Porowski’s advice for students questioning their sexual orientations is to take things slowly. He added that he advises against using labels, unless having a specific label is helpful for stability.

The response to the event was largely positive from the live chat. Many Penn State “Queer Eye” fans displayed excitement in the chat from the beginning to end.

“This is so exciting! I love 'Queer Eye' so much! I watch it whenever I get anxious!” one viewer with the username “Ella” said.

“Thank you, Antoni! We love you!” another viewer under the name “Ashley” said as the event ended.

The hour-long livestream ended after the Q&A when Craig and Porowski bid the viewers goodbye before the video feed was cut off.

The event was a collaboration between the Office of Student Activities and Student Orientation and Transition Programs. More information on upcoming events can be found on OSA's and SOTP's Instagrams.

RELATED