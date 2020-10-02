With a desire to improve herself, Penn State alumna Stephanie Yelin began an Instagram account to focus on her health.

Yelin didn’t realize the account would eventually become dedicated to giving quality advice and helping small businesses.

Yelin, a 2016 Penn State graduate with a degree in supply chain management, had never stepped into a gym before her sophomore year of college when she started getting into fitness and eating healthy. She said her weight was always “yo-yoing” until about a year before her wedding, which was originally intended to be on April 4 but has now been rescheduled for June 13, 2021.

After first making the page, @stronger_like_stephanie, Yelin said it felt like “just another Instagram account.” She was following “popular” trends, such as tagging brands like Nike and Under Armour, but her following wasn’t growing.

Yelin said she was discouraged. But at the end of June, she started getting messages on Instagram from her followers that “relit” her fire.

“I got a message from an old friend saying that my posts were inspiring to him, and he wanted to turn his life around,” Yelin said. “That same night I got a message from another girl saying the same thing.”

Yelin said she started to think about what was different about her recent posts to have received these messages.

“I was kind of being more myself and saying what’s on my mind more than what I just thought people wanted to hear,” Yelin said. “Once I got into this momentum, I started thinking about connecting with small businesses.”

She reached out to her friends from New York City, where she currently lives and Penn State alumni who had small businesses and started to work their products into her posts.

Yelin ties these products into whatever it is she is talking about that day in her captions. These products have included a coffee subscription, handmade jewelry, a tie dye company and even the breeder who Yelin bought her puppy from.

Since launching the Instagram page in May, she has gained over 1,000 followers.

“It’s no longer me chasing brands and businesses and begging them to give me a chance. It kind of turned a bit,” Yelin said.

She said a month ago, she was still trying to get people to understand what she was doing.

“I think I finally found my footing,” Yelin said. “I learned how to properly use Instagram and look at insights.”

Yelin collaborated with her friend Nic Rase, a fellow Penn State alumnus. Rase is a consultant for FAST Enterprises and a DJ on the side. He mostly records hour long mixes in his apartment, but he has also played parties and events, and soon a wedding.

Yelin posted a video of herself working out to one of Rase’s mixes.

“Steph reached out to me to collaborate on an Instagram post,” Rase said. “We started brainstorming and the creativity started to flow naturally.”

Rase said he has known Yelin since his Penn State days, so it was “amazing” when she contacted him.

“I think our connection on top of her spirit really helped us create such an amazing post,” Rase said. “It’s really energizing working with her because she took the time to really listen to my mix and incorporated it into her daily routine to test drive, so to speak.”

Rase said as an artist, that’s really more than he could hope for.

Another Penn State graduate Yelin has worked with often on her Instagram is Shannon McDonagh, who is a food blogger and recipe creator on her Instagram @chefshan22 and her blog chef-shan.com.

“Working with Stephanie has helped me expand my knowledge of how fitness and food can work together to create a healthier lifestyle,” McDonagh said. “We talk often about how you can still be a foodie and be fit and in shape, but it’s all about balance and controlling the ingredients.”

McDonagh said many of her recipes are health conscious, as she wants to put the right things in her body to “stay fit, healthy and happy.” She said she has been able to show Yelin how one can adapt already delicious foods and recipes to have less fat and more vegetables.

“The best part about partnering with Steph is her fitness advice and workout programs,” McDonagh said. “Being home during this time, it’s even easier to slack off. Following her workouts and eating my recipes keeps me on track.”

One project Yelin is working on at the moment is partnering with OneBlock, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping clean up the Upper West Side in New York City, where Yelin lives.

“I moved into this neighborhood last summer, historically known as one of the safest, cleanest neighborhoods ever,” Yelin said. “New York City ended up cutting the budget for sanitation by about 30% on weekdays and 60% on weekends.”

Yelin said the area is “covered in trash” and it’s “filthy.” OneBlock collected about 1,200 volunteers to help clean up, and it’s trying to raise enough money to become a legal charity and a long term project to cover the entire city.

Yelin made a post advertising for OneBlock to encourage her followers to sign up for a clean-up and donate to the charity. She said the founder of OneBlock wants to possibly hire her to do marketing for the charity.

“My fiance and I are part of the younger crowd, and my neighbors are trying to connect to that crowd,” Yelin said. “I just care about this cause, not just getting paid.”

Moreover, Yelin has a sister who is a senior at Penn State. Seeing her sister go into the “real world with basically no internship experience” because of the pandemic inspired her to help current Penn State students as well.

“I was kind of thinking how a lot of Penn State students got totally steamrolled by this whole COVID thing,” Yelin said. “I was trying to think of things to help them network… I really need help running this Instagram, building a website, a blog and creating a logo. I would love to let Penn State students help me in any way they can.”

Yelin said she is willing to pay students who help her. She also wants to let students tap into her “wide network.”

“I have friends all over the country in basically every industry,” Yelin said. “I work in a pretty big investment bank.”

Yelin opened her applicant pool to all Penn State students and alumni on Oct. 1, and will open it to all American college students and alumni on Oct. 10.

“It’s different and nobody seems to be doing it,” Yelin said. “I figured it would be a creative way to help Penn State students.”