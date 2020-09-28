The School of Visual Arts hosted Naomi Reis on Monday as part of the John M. Anderson Lecture Series.

Reis is a 2D artist from Japan who primarily uses everyday materials such as blades, brushes, paper and fabric for murals, drawings and paintings. According to Reis, her artwork is primarily inspired by her heritage and her sense of personal belonging.

Reis said her paintings have included various types of still-lifes and depictions of utopian societies.

The virtual event was moderated by Sidney Mullis, the organizer of the Anderson Lecture Series.

The title of Reis’ talk, “Borrowed Landscape: artistic practice as space making,” was inspired by a Japanese art technique. Reis said the title is also a representation of the borrowed land Americans and immigrants live on.

To start her lecture, Reis focused on her upbringing as a dual American and Japanese citizen. She said she had to find herself a place where she felt she belonged.

Reis discussed what it is that allows someone to feel a sense of belonging, whether it be their name or where they are from. However, she said where one belongs has more to do with how they can express themselves.

“Are there places that you can feel free to be yourself in your embodied state? Are there places where you can inhabit that you feel like you belong?” Reis said. “And is your art practice a place that provides that space?”

According to Reis, the disembodied feeling she continues to refer to is familiar to her due to her dual citizenship.

Not only was Reis referring to a physical belonging where one can feel accepted, but she was also referring to the virtual daily life many people experience.

“This talk is really about thinking about a notion of place or space and belonging, and especially because it's a subject of disembodied time,” said Reis. “We are Zooming in today as our digital selves, our digital hovering presences as we go about our days. We spend our whole days projecting ourselves into these screens.”

In order to find a place in the world, Reis has turned to art.

“For me, the answer is really through my work,” Reis said. “You’re working through the paradoxes and ambiguities. I make, therefore I am kind of a thing.”

For her art, Reis focuses on different types of climates by attempting to depict them as specific types of borrowed landscapes.

One of her pieces, “Borrowed Landscapes 8,” was meant to depict the temperate climates of various parts of the world, including the western coastal region of the United States and specifically California.

The different types of climates used are meant to represent the idea that all the land on Earth is essentially borrowed.

Reis said her typical technique for her art is to take a paintbrush and put it directly on the medium, allowing for all of the paints to mix together. She also uses layering.

Reis’ medium of choice is Japanese washi paper, which she said is a fairly renewable resource. According to Reis, the paper is taken from the bark of mulberry treesmand the bark is renewed every few years.

“It wasn’t necessarily a conscious decision to work with paper, it was just a very natural medium to work with,” Reis said. “If I’m honest, thinking back to my graduate school days, there is definitely some context of paper being used as less serious. It’s seen as less valuable.”

According to Reis, paper is exactly the type of message that she wants to convey with her art. As it is widely considered an inefficient medium, Reis wants to give it a place of belonging in her work.

The washi paper also holds Japanese sacred importance.

“Everything connects to everything around it, and this sort of relational thinking is actually quite similar to a lot of indigenous thinking from around the world,” Reis said. “It’s a way of thinking in an analogous system that is largely forgotten in the modern world.”

